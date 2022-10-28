Lala Kent Says She Lost 30 Pounds Due to "Stress and Trauma" of Randall Emmett Split

Watch : Lala Kent Reveals She Co-Parents With Ex Randall Emmett Through App

Forget Fourth of July fireworks, this is Lala Kent's Independence Day

is celebrating her "Independence Day" as she reflects on a traumatizing period of her life.

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories Oct. 27, the Vanderpump Rules star recalled the emotional and physical toll of her 2021 breakup from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

"Happy Independence Day to me," Lala wrote, alongside a photo of her holding their 19-month-old daughter Ocean. "A year ago I had my ducks in a row and it was time to execute my game plan of escaping a toxic and unsafe place. Even writing this, my heart has started ponding. I didn't know what my future would hold. I lost 30 pounds from the stress and the trauma."

She continued, "But I had to carry on, without skipping a beat- my daughter needed me. And when it all became too much, I would hand it over to God and the universe. I knew they would cradle me. They did & have ever since."