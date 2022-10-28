How Lindsey Vonn Is Adapting to Life After Skiing Retirement

Watch : Lindsey Vonn Shares Tips for Being Active and Healthy

Lindsey Vonn is finding new ways to live life on the edge.



In fact, although the three-time Olympic medalist retired from skiing in 2019, she still finds herself missing out on all the action on the slopes as the temperature starts to drop.

"This is a very hard time of year for me because the first races are happening and it always feels really weird to me that I'm not actually on a slope right now," Lindsey, 38, exclusively told E! News at the US Ski and Snowboard Gala on Oct. 27. "But I am adapting to life after competition. I am still challenging myself in new ways, but there's definitely nothing like racing down an icy mountain at 85 miles an hour. And there never be anything like it, so I'll just try to get my kicks wherever I can."

Another athlete that also found themselves stepping off the mountain earlier this year was five-time Olympian Shaun White, who announced he would retire from snowboarding after competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

And as Lindsay—who presented Shaun, 36, with the lifetime achievement award at the gala—mentioned, watching his final run in February was a moment she'll never forget.