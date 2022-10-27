Girls5eva Is Leaving Peacock for a New Home: All the Details

Girls5eva season three won't be on Peacock. Instead, the hit series starring Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps and Renée Elise Goldsberry is hitting Netflix. Read on for all the details.

Watch: Sara Bareilles Feels Similar to Her Character in Girls5eva

Girls5eva isn't on Peacock 4eva. 

The hit series, which follows the titular, one-hit-wonder girls group from the 90s, will be moving to Netflix for its third season.

"Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch," the show's executive producers, including Tina Fey, wrote in a statement. "Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience."

The statement went on to quip that the girl group has actually already been introduced on the streamer, joking that "Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock '99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire."

The deal also includes the rights to Girls5Eva's first two seasons, which will stream on both Peacock and Netflix.

The series, which stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps as the members of the titular girl group, are all returning for season three.

Starring on a show that hilariously scrutinizes the treatment of young stars in the '90s is extra-relatable for Philipps, who starred in shows like Freaks and Geeks and Dawson's Creek when she was in her late teens and 20s.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock

"When you don't know any better, you don't know any better," she recalled exclusively to E! News in May. "You answer the question about whether or not you're still a virgin because this nice man sitting across from you is asking you if you're still a virgin. And so you're just like, 'Okay, well, I guess this is what girls get asked when they want to live their dreams, so I'm just gonna answer it.'"

While there isn't a release date yet for Girls5eva season three, you can catch up on the first two seasons on Peacock.

(Peacock and E! News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

