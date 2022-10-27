Dean Unglert Confirms Caelynn Miller-Keyes Engagement With Stunning Proposal Photos

Watch : Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are ENGAGED

Dean Unglert's proposal to Caelynn Miller-Keyes came with a slice of paradise.

Three days after news emerged that the Bachelor in Paradise stars were engaged, Dean confirmed their next chapter by sharing a carousel of pictures from the moment he got down on one knee and popped the question to his future wife.

"Under promise," he captioned the Oct. 27 post of the two on the beach on the Kauai Island of Hawaii. "Over deliver. 10.24.22."

Caelynn also shared the romantic images in her own Instagram post, writing, "The hardest and scariest hike I've ever done led to the best day of my life. I can't wait to be velcroed to you forever."

Dean and Caelynn received lots of love from Bachelor Nation in the comments section of his post, including former Bachelor in Paradise winner Raven Gates, who wrote, "This brought a tear to my eye!!! I'm so happy for you both."