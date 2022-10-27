Get Your First Look At This “Anarchist” OG Gossip Girl Character Returning for Season 2

Attention, Upper East Siders: HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot is returning for season two, and is bringing Georgina (Michelle Trachtenberg) along for the ride. Get all the details here.

By Charlotte Walsh Oct 27, 2022 5:38 PMTags
TVGossip GirlMichelle TrachtenbergCelebrities
E! News here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite.

The HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl is back for season two, and one of the original's classic villains is returning to the Upper East Side. Yes that's right, Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who terrorized Constance Billard, is coming back to wreak the same havoc

"What she brought to the original series was anarchy," showrunner Josh Safran told Teen Vogue in a feature published Oct. 27. "She's an anarchist. She'll just do anything and just for any reason she decides. So we brought that energy to the first show, and then we brought that energy back to this one. She's the same, and that's what I think is so fun, that Michelle is older, we're all older, Georgina is older yet has the exact same energy. She's out of time."

And, throughout her introduction, Safran warns to keep your eyes peeled about any easter eggs from the original show. 

Every New Gossip Girl Romance, Ranked From Worst to Best
"Where she's introduced has a tie to the first show that I love, that is so funny, and it relates to characters from the original show," he said. "She just has this little run of dialogue about how she's been interacting with characters from the original show in the last 15 years. It's one of my favorite parts of this whole season."

This season will pick up on all the leftover threads from season one, namely the on-again, off-again relationship between Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Julien (Jordan Alexander), plus a social takeover from Monet (Savannah Smith) and Luna (Zion Moreno). 

"It's the second semester of Junior year, and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives/spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan's elite," the season's logline reads. "It's time for her to turn the heat up on what's been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before."

Gossip Girl season two premieres Dec. 1 on HBO Max. 

