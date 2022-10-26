Why Katy Perry Stopped Googling Herself

Throw your sticks and stones, but Katy Perry isn't letting anyone break her soul.
The pop star spoke about her restricted approach to social media in order to fend off unwanted interactions with haters and their opinions. In an interview with The Cut published on Oct. 24, the "Teenage Dream" singer shared what she does to avoid reading about herself on the internet.
"I stopped Googling myself a long time ago, and I don't read comments. So if I'm on social media, I post and ghost," Katy said. "I am not going to open the door and invite the whole world to comment about how they think I should live my life."
Instead of focusing on negativity, Katy—who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom—is selective about who she welcomes in her life.
"I have a good trusted-friend group, I've got a therapist, and we've got a couple's therapist, which is really helpful," she shared. "So I'm very particular about letting other people's energies in."
In fact, prioritizing the relationships she loves unconditionally might cause Katy to lose some sleep, though the 38-year-old is more than happy to rearrange her schedule for Daisy.
"I really try not to stay up past 10 p.m. anymore, because I know my baby is going to be up at 6 a.m," Katy said. "Whether I put her to bed at seven, eight, or nine, come 6 a.m., she's up. So I have to count the hours backward from that. The clock is ticking."
Apart from making sure she's wide awake for her daughter, Katy has been attending "mommy-and-me" classes with Daisy to continue fostering a close bond with her. She added that when a woman believed she had recognized her at a ballet class, Katy answered, "'Hi, nice to meet you. I care about my kid and take her to classes.'"
She's also been hitting up "all the museums," telling the outlet that she and her daughter go to "the zoo, the Natural History Museum, the kids' museum. That's my new club."
Spending time with Daisy is always at the forefront of the "E.T." singer's list, even if it means skipping out on time to exercise.
"I love hot yoga. I don't do it every day, because I have a child and want to spend every extra moment I have with her," she said. "Sometimes I'll have the whole day to be with her, but then sometimes I'll only have a couple hours.
When she can spend a minute to herself, Katy shared how practicing transcendental meditation, or TM for short, has "has changed my life profoundly." Katy describes TM as a 20-minute meditation that she took up about 14 or 15 years ago, which was around the time her career took off when she signed with Capitol Records. The practice, she said, has helped her mental health.
"It gave me more of a compass, more of an anchor. I can be too head-in-the-clouds, thinking too much about the future, and it helps me be more present," she said. "I've dealt with depression and anxiety in my life, and TM is a huge tool."
Besides meditation, Katy's other self-care items include "hurt-you-so-good massages," physical therapy after concerts, car rides or simply taking in the sights and sounds of cities while she rides her bike.
"I like to grab a coffee and an empanada and just drink my coffee and eat my empanada while I'm on my bike," she added, "People do recognize me, but by the time they're like, 'Is that …? Was that …?' I'm already gone."