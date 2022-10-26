Keke Palmer Wants to "Shake Things Up" on Abbott Elementary

Watch : Keke Palmer READY to Be on Abbott Elementary

Keke Palmer is ready to get in the classroom.

After revealing her love for Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, the Nope actress exclusively told E! News she'd love to guest star on the Emmy-winning sitcom.

"All Quinta has to do is call me," Keke said of a possible cameo on the TIME100 Next red carpet Oct. 25. "I just love Abbott Elementary because it's such a sweet show, wholesome show, but also has great messages from anyone. Anyone can learn—[no matter] how old you are, how young you are. So if she ever wrote me a little role on there, I'm there."

And who, exactly, would Palmer play? Well, pretty much anyone.

"I'm here to be Quinta's sister," she pitched. "I'm here to be Ava's sister. I'm here to also be a rival. I know she's got something going on with Tyler James [Williams]' character. I'm willing to come in there and be a substitute to shake things up. I'm here for any of it."