Simone Ashley Teases a “Super Steamy” Bridgerton Season 3

Watch : Simone Ashley Talks Bridgerton Season 3: "SUPER Steamy"

Dear reader, this news may cause a great scandal in the Ton.

Ahead of Bridgerton season three, Simone Ashley shared an especially illicit announcement: The next chapter will "get super steamy," she exclusively told E! News at Time100's Next Gala, adding that it's "condensation central."

Season three is moving away from her character Kate Sharma's relationship with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), instead focusing on the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). But don't fear: Viewers will still be pleased to watch Kanthony progress.

"I'm very happy when I'm reading the scripts," Ashley explained. "When I receive them, I've got a beaming smile on my face."

As for Colin and Penelope's friends-to-lovers story, Ashley remained tight-lipped on any specific plot details, but did describe the season as "Polin, love and new beginnings."