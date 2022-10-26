Simone Ashley Teases a “Super Steamy” Bridgerton Season 3

Dear reader, this news may cause a great scandal in the Ton.
Ahead of Bridgerton season three, Simone Ashley shared an especially illicit announcement: The next chapter will "get super steamy," she exclusively told E! News at Time100's Next Gala, adding that it's "condensation central."
Season three is moving away from her character Kate Sharma's relationship with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), instead focusing on the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). But don't fear: Viewers will still be pleased to watch Kanthony progress.
"I'm very happy when I'm reading the scripts," Ashley explained. "When I receive them, I've got a beaming smile on my face."
As for Colin and Penelope's friends-to-lovers story, Ashley remained tight-lipped on any specific plot details, but did describe the season as "Polin, love and new beginnings."
It was a bit of shock to fans when Coughlan announced in May that the show will instead focus on her character's fan favorite couple, as Julia Quinn's books, which the series is based on, hinted Benedict Bridgerton's time to shine was up next.
But the Shonda Rhimes show has been teasing Colin and Penelope's romance since season one.
Alas, in order for the two to get together, Coughlan told E! News exclusively that Penelope needs to learn "to put value in herself"—especially after hearing the devastating news that Colin only sees her as a friend.
"She has Colin on such a pedestal and she thinks he's perfect," she said. "He's not. He's just a human being. So she needs to stop thinking he's perfect and appreciate herself more."
No premiere date has been released for Bridgerton season three, but in the meantime, you can catch up on seasons one and two on Netflix.