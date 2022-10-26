Keke Palmer, Joe Alwyn, Machine Gun Kelly and More: See Every Star at TIME 100 Next Gala

From Lily Collins and Keke Palmer to Machine Gun Kelly and Joe Alwyn, see the stars who graced red carpet at the TIME 100 Next Gala in New York.

There's no time like the present to recognize the innovators of tomorrow.

That's why Keke Palmer, Jennette McCurdy and more were honored at the TIME 100 Next gala for what the prestigious publication described as "extraordinary efforts to shape our world—and to define our future."

On Oct. 25, honorees like Lily Collins, who recently finished filming the third season of Emily in Paris, descended upon SECOND Floor in New York City for a night of celebration. Also spotted on the red carpet: Bridgerton breakout Simone Ashley and Joe Alwyn, who was praised by friend Ryan Reynolds in his TIME 100 Next profile.

"I've known Joe Alwyn for six years—and that's long enough to see someone's heart," Ryan wrote, seemingly referencing the length of time the Conversations With Friends actor has also been in a relationship with Taylor Swift. "Long enough to know whether or not they're made of good stuff. And Joe Alwyn is made of good stuff."

photos
See All the Stars at 2022 TIME 100 Gala

Another star who was honored on this year's list? Machine Gun Kelly, whose profile was written by fellow pop-punk singer Avril Lavigne.

"He's constantly raising the bar for himself and for the world around him," she raved in the piece. "That attitude can inspire a new generation."

Keep scrolling to see more stars at this year's TIME 100 Next gala.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Keke Palmer
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Joe Alwyn
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lily Collins
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME
Jennette McCurdy
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Machine Gun Kelly
Getty Images
Megan Fox
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Simone Ashley
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME
Joel Kim Booster
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME
Taylor Tomlinson
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME
Law Roach
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME
Ncuti Gatwa
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME
Jonathan Majors
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME
Jordan Casteel
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME
Dan Erickson
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME
Trinity Rodman
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME
Leah Thomas
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Devery Jacobs

