Ryan Reynolds’ Time Tribute to Joe Alwyn Seemingly Includes a Taylor Swift Easter Egg

Ryan Reynolds and Joe Alwyn's friendship stemmed from our favorite love story.
The Conversations with Friends star was honored in this year's 2022 Time100 Next list—which features a mix of leaders, advocates and actors, including Keke Palmer, Sydney Sweeney and more. In his complementary profile, the Deadpool actor swooped in to praise Joe and discussed their years long relationship (which seems to coincide perfectly with the amount of time Joe's been dating Taylor Swift).
"I've known Joe Alwyn for six years—and that's long enough to see someone's heart," Ryan, whose wife Blake Lively is BFFs with T.Swift, wrote. "Long enough to know whether or not they're made of good stuff. And Joe Alwyn is made of good stuff."
The Red Notice star continued, "Don't take my word for it. He's bewitched a host of filmmakers, including Ang Lee, Yorgos Lanthimos, Lenny Abrahamson, and Claire Denis. Joe will launch the charm attack of the hero."
"Joe Alwyn will surprise you," Ryan noted. "He's managed to do all this while evading the industry's tried-and-true ability to label and pigeonhole a performer."
The actor also reflected on Joe's ability to retain his privacy while in the spotlight, all while still being a fun time behind doors.
"He lives at the intersection of enigmatic mystery and fun drinking buddy," Ryan shared, "a quality that no doubt contributed to his standout performance in this year's Conversations With Friends."
His added, "But before I finish this tribute, it's imperative I mention his kindness, his generosity, and humanity."
Taylor—whose romance with Joe began in 2016—and Ryan have been friends for years, with his longtime love Blake having made her directorial debut on her music video "I Bet You Think About Me."
And according to the Gossip Girl alum's recent pregnancy announcement, Taylor was one of the only people who knew she was expecting prior to her sharing the news with the rest of the world.
Now, it's clear that Joe has also found a special place in the trio's hearts.
Don't blame us, but this glimpse into their friendship has us grinning like a devil.