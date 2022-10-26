Love Is Blind Alum Lauren Speed Accuses Show of Cutting Out Black Women

Lauren Speed is asking Netflix tough questions.
The Love is Blind alum criticized the dating show for having limited scenes with Black women in season three.
The show's third season casted 15 women: Alexa, Amanda, Ashley, Brannigan, Charita, Chelsey, Colleen, Jessica, Kalekia, Kimberlee, Loren, Nancy, Raven, Valerie and Zanab, according to TODAY. Out of those 15, only five were shown to get engaged on the show: Alexa with Brennon, Nancy with Bartise, Colleen with Matt, Zanab with Cole and Raven with Sikiru.
"I don't like how LIB be cutting all the black women," Speed wrote on Twitter Oct. 24. "How come they are always in the trailer but not the show…"
Speed—who married Cameron Hamilton during the season one finale in 2018—also wrote that the show orchestrates which couples get together.
"I know it's slim pickings but about 85% of them couples be forced (just moving forward for entertainment purposes) anyway," she continued. "Y'all could at least force some more sisters to move forward throughout the show."
When one user asked Speed, "How do you think they choose what makes the final show," she replied, "It's couples that get engaged that aren't even shown sometimes. I think they only show what they deem most entertaining."
"What do they do with those people then? Just say thank you for your time??" another user wrote, referencing the contestants whose footage isn't aired. Speed answered, "Yea lol send em home and stop filming them."
In the past, Love is Blind has faced similar criticism over what it does or doesn't air. The first and second seasons had eight engaged couples, according to Variety, yet viewers only got to follow the journeys of six pairs.
The show's creator Chris Coelen defended the team's decision-making process.
"I think it's very funny for people to say, ‘Oh, you put somebody who was, you know, heavier in there, and then you just didn't follow them,'" he told Variety in an interview published in February. "It's not like anybody wants that to happen or doesn't want that to happen. What I want to have happen is just to be true to the experiment."
He continued, "You put people in there. They can't see each other. If they fall in love, then we follow it and if they don't, we don't."
E! News has reached out to Netflix for comment and hasn't heard back.