Emotional Julie and Savannah Chrisley Reflect on How Legal Troubles Have Affected Their Family

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Will "Stand By" Parents After Fraud Conviction

Savannah Chrisley is looking back at her family's difficult past few months.

On the Oct. 25 episode of her Unlocked podcast, the Growing Up Chrisley star sat down with her mom, Julie, to talk about how the Chrisley family is doing after Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud earlier this year.

Savannah joked that Julie has been "handling it way better than I am," noting that she has felt more anger about the situation than anything else.

"That's where I'm at, being so angry because my whole life could change," she continued. "And I don't mean money. But the two people that I've always had there for me and that's been my support system and who I've leaned on."

Todd and Julie, who were convicted in June, face up to 30 years in prison upon their sentencing on Nov. 21.

And just as Savannah's parents have supported her, she pointed out that they have also helped many people over the years.