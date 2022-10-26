Padma Lakshmi Shares Her Top Advice for Hosting a Fool-Proof Holiday Party

Padma Lakshmi's entertaining tips will give you some major food for thought.
The Top Chef star has become an expert at throwing fun and fabulous gatherings over the years. And with the holidays swiftly approaching, there won't be a shortage of parties.
But before you start planning your own festivities, she shared the key ingredients to hosting a fool-proof get-together—that way you can have your cake and eat it, too!
"The way I prepare for a holiday gathering is by first curating a guest list," Lakshmi exclusively told E! News. "I have my list of family and loved ones that I have to invite. And then, think about what everyone's preferences are because you don't want to make a million dishes."
As the food connoisseur cleverly pointed out, "If there are three out of eight people that are vegan, try to make a couple of things that are vegetarian."
"Say you have a dish like roasted squash," Lakshmi, who partnered with Boursin this holiday season, offered. "Drizzle pomegranate molasses, stick it in the oven and when it comes out, put nobs of Boursin on it."
Now, here's where the star's advice really shines when it comes to maximizing your menu.
"If I had three vegans there," she continued, "I would wait to add the cheese so that they can enjoy that stinky roast squash, too."
As she put it, "That's going to make your life easier if you don't want to make a new dish for those few people, but you want them to feel catered to and welcome."
Another expert tip? Don't add more to your plate by creating a big menu.
"You'll drive yourself crazy," Lakshmi shared. "If you're having a good time and you're relaxed, your guests will be relaxed."
If anything, it all comes down to following a few simple rules. "Just remember to do your research," she advised. "Find recipes that look juicy, but don't make them for the first time on the day of your dinner party."
And while the reality TV star knows that entertaining can be a daunting task, she offered some sage words of advice. "We have to remember that less is more," Lakshmi noted. "People are there to enjoy each other's company."
"Understand that your guests are coming there to share in your company," she continued, "Not to be wowed and impressed."
Food aside, Lakshmi's two favorite aspects of hosting a holiday party are the games and get-ups.
"My family and I are really competitive at charades and Pictionary, which I'm not good at," she said. "At Christmas, I buy everyone onesies. As soon as they come through the door, I say, 'Here's your onesie, please put it on.' In my family, we do not dress up for holiday parties—we dress down."
For the food expert, it's all about being able to wind down with her loved ones.
"We want to be comfortable so that we can relax," she said, "do a little bit of eating, a little bit of gossiping, a little more eating, a little bit of charades and a little more drinking. We bounce back and forth."
With that, we'll be listening to what cheese said.