Why Jonah Hill Says His Life Has Gotten "Immeasurably Better" Since Seeking Therapy

Jonah Hill is ready to show people his vulnerable side.
As the actor points out in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary, Stutz, "How can I make a movie where I'm talking about people being vulnerable and working on their problems, and not be vulnerable myself?"
Directed by Hill, the film centers around his longtime friend and therapist Phil Stutz, whose visualization exercises have helped countless patients over the years—including the Superbad alum himself. In the movie's first look, released on Oct. 24, Hill shares an in-depth look at his therapy sessions with Stutz, as well as how his personal mindset has changed since seeking mental health help.
"I'm just gonna acknowledge how odd this endeavor is: A patient making a movie about his therapist," Hill tells Stutz. "But my life has gotten immeasurably better as a result of working with you. If it worked for me, maybe it will work for other people."
Elsewhere in the trailer, Hill admits to struggling as a "wildly insecure kid" before therapy.
"The work has been accepting that it's great to be this person," he shares. "You are still in the struggle and in the fight of being a human just like everybody else."
Premiering on Netflix Nov. 14, the new documentary may be one of the few instances where Hill will get candid about his anxiety. After all, the 38-year-old announced earlier this year that he will not be doing press for the movie—or any of his future projects—to protect his mental health.
"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events," he explained in an Aug. 17 open letter obtained by E! News. "The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film."
Hill added that he hopes "the work will speak for itself" and "help those struggling."
He wrote, "With this letter and with Stutz, I'm hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."