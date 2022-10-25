14 Surprisingly Chic Holiday Pajamas That Are Cheerful, but Not Cheesy

Go all out for Christmas and Hanukkah with some luxurious pajamas at an affordable price point.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 25, 2022 8:19 PMTags
Chic Holiday Pajamas

Ready, set, get cozy. Christmas and Hanukkah will be here before you know it, which means it's time to shop for gifts (and treat yourself, of course). And, for those of us who love to get festive, it's a great excuse to shop for some thematic pajamas. If you're rolling your eyes, holiday sleepwear doesn't have to be corny. Believe it or not, there are a ton of chic pajamas to choose from.

Here are some sophisticated picks to get you in the mood for the holiday season with styles from Amazon, boohoo, Old Navy, Nasty Gal, Lounge Underwear, Gap, and Kohl's.

Chic Holiday Pajamas

Nasty Gal Feather Trim Velvet Pajama Short Set

There's just something about velvet that is perfect for the holidays, right? These have an extra festive touch thanks to the feather trip at the sleeves.

$94
$47
Nasty Gal

Lyaner Women’s Satin Silky Pajama Set

These PJs have a bit of polish thanks to the pocket on the top. I have these in multiple colors. They feel luxurious and they hold up well after washing. Get these in red, green, or white for the holidays. There are 22 colors to choose from. 

$26
Amazon

Birdy Grey Velvet Ribbed Robe

Bundle up with one of these supremely plush robes from Birdy Grey. This will be your cozy go-to.

$34
Birdy Grey

Lonxu Silk Satin Womens Pajama Sets

Long sleeve silky pajamas are a must to feel luxurious throughout the holiday season. This set comes in a ton of colors and it has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
Amazon

PajamaGram Flannel Pajamas, Pet Lover

This cream pajamas set is pawfect for the dog enthusiasts.

$65
Amazon

Ekouaer Satin Pajamas

This is a classic look for the holidays, adorned with a festive print on a red, silky fabric. This set has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can also get a long-sleeve version of this.

$31
Short Sleeve- Amazon
$37
Long Sleeve- Amazon

Old Navy Fleece Henley Pajama Romper

How adorable is this romper? You can even dress it up with some cozy boots for a casual outing.

$30
$28
Old Navy

Boohoo Reindeer Luxury Fleece Onesie

Go all out with this incredibly plush reindeer-inspired jumpsuit. It even has a hood for extra comfort.

$65
$26
boohoo

Boohoo Snowflake Embroidered Satin PJ Set

This icy blue pajamas set is luxurious and on-theme for winter with the stitched-on snowflake at the pocket.

$65
$26
boohoo

Lounge Underwear Striped Satin Pajama Shirt and Pants

Embrace the winter white with this sophisticated, striped pajamas set.

$40
Shirt
$35
Pants

Simply Vera Vera Wang Cozy 3-pc. Long Sleeve Pajama Set & Matching Headband

This set has you covered with style and function, complete with a matching headband to keep your hair out of your face while you sleep or wash your face. 

$58
$35
Kohl's

Gap Flannel PJ Set- Blue Hanukkah Print

These Hanukkah pajamas are so soft that you will want to wear them all winter long.

$80
$31
Gap

PajamaGram Flannel Pajamas

These pajamas prove that lavender is a holiday color. How purrrfect are these kittens playing with snowballs?

$65
Amazon

Escalier Women's Silk Satin Pajamas Set- 3 Pieces

You'll feel regal in this silky soft, three-piece satin set

$43
$29
Amazon

While you're shopping, check out these gift picks from celebrity brands.

