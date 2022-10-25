Angelina Jolie Supports Daughter Zahara at Spelman Homecoming

Watch : Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College

No matter the distance, this bond is eternal.



Angelina Jolie recently dropped by the campus of Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, to visit daughter Zahara, 17—who is currently enrolled as a freshman—during the school's homecoming weekend. Twitter user @coco_michelle__ posted a photo of herself posing with the mother-daughter duo, who were seen smiling while standing side-by-side. Alongside the Oct. 22 snap, the social media user noted that the Salt actress was "just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming."



But this isn't the first time Angelina has visited the HBCU since she announced earlier this year that Zahara would be attending Spelman. In fact, in mid-August, Angelina—who also shares kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex Brad Pitt—also accompanied Zahara for the school's move-in day.



And as for how the actress felt about dropping her daughter off for college? There simply weren't words to describe her emotions. "I'm going to start crying if I talk about today," she said in an Aug. 11 Instagram video posted by the school's Vice President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman. "I haven't started crying yet so…hopefully I can hold it together."