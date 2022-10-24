Vanessa Hudgens Finally Reveals Why She Visited This Iconic High School Musical Location

Vanessa Hudgens sparked rumors of a High School Musical reunion after she posted a photo of herself at East High in June. Now, she's revealing the truth behind the Instagram post.

Vanessa Hudgens is sticking to the status quo.

The actress sparked High School Musical reunion rumors over the summer after she and Zac Efron posted from East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah within weeks of one another. But now, the real-life Gabriella Montez is coming clean about why she was really there this past June—and after this news, we're not betting on a revival. 

"My boyfriend was playing in Salt Lake—he's a baseball player," Hudgens told Entertainment Weekly in a feature published Oct. 21. "So he was at the field and I had rented a car and I was like, 'I want to go check it out and take some pictures for old time's sake.'"

In the video, Hudgens walked around outside the school, where the iconic Disney Channel movie was filmed, as the song "Breaking Free" played from the iconic Disney Channel original film. Just weeks later in July, Efron posed in front of the set with a fist held in the air, writing, "Don't you… Forget about me" in a reference to 1985's The Breakfast Club

So in that case, why, exactly, was Efron, her co-star and ex-boyfriend, spotted there?

"What can I say?" Hudgens quipped. "I'm a trendsetter."

Sadly, this seems like the end of those reunion rumors—at least for Troy and Gabriella. On the other hand, six other original cast members—including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh—will all be heading back to East High for season four of the Disney+ spinoff High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. According to the streamer, HSMTMTS season four will follow Disney shooting the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion at the beloved high school; while the actors play themselves resurrecting their iconic roles, the HSMTMTS students will play extras.

While there isn't a premiere date yet for this delicious crossover, you can catch up on seasons one through three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (plus the original three films) on Disney+ now.

