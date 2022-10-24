Matthew Perry Recalls Returning to Treatment After Filming This Iconic Friends Scene

Watch : Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking

Matthew Perry will never forget this scene in Friends.

While the season seven finale in which his character Chandler weds Courteney Cox's Monica is a favorite among many fans, the actor, 53, is sharing the personal reason this episode is particularly memorable to him.

"I married Monica," he told The New York Times in an interview published Oct. 23, "and got driven back to the treatment center—at the height of my highest point in Friends, the highest point in my career, the iconic moment on the iconic show—in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician."

Perry is looking back at his battle with alcohol and prescription painkillers in his forthcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. According to The New York Times, he recounts in the book how his co-stars expressed their concern for him during this time, including Jennifer Aniston who Perry notes at one point told him "in a kind of weird but loving way" that the group knew he had been drinking again.

"‘We can smell it,'" she said, per the publication, with Perry writing in his memoir, "the plural 'we' hits me like a sledgehammer."