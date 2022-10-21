Kenzie Ziegler Shares Surprising Inspiration for Her Breakup Song and Reflects on Her Most Iconic Meme

We interviewed Kenzie Ziegler because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kenzie is a paid spokesperson for francesca's. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Yes, it's fall, but temperatures are rising thanks to Kenzie Ziegler's new single, "100 Degrees," which is a dance-ready breakup anthem that you're going to play on repeat. The multi-hyphenate is busier than ever, launching a clothing collection with francesca's. In an exclusive E! interview, Kenzie gave us everything we wanted and more.
Kenzie shared her post-breakup self-care must-haves, which are essential products no matter what your relationship status may be. She revealed the beauty insights she's received from her sister Maddie Ziegler, who used to apply Kenzie's makeup while she was still asleep before dance competitions. Kenzie even reflected on one of her most iconic Dance Moms moments, her adorable potato chips confessional interview, which has become a truly timeless meme.
A new era of Kenzie is upon us and the fans are so ready.
Kenzie Ziegler's New Song
E!: Tell me about your new single.
KZ: This song is called "100 Degrees." It's actually about one of my friend's personal breakups. She got broken up with on Christmas Eve, and it was a terrible, terrible breakup. So, I kind of had to go into my headspace to write a breakup song. I definitely went back to my past breakup. I had to relate those for this song as well. I just wanted to shed some light on how terrible breakups can be and how breakups can ruin a lot of things for you, especially season or especially like the season you're in or places going.
E!: What did your friend say about the song? Did you get feedback?
KZ: They actually loved it. I think she sent it to her ex-boyfriend. I'm like that's terrible. Now, I feel bad, but that's fine because we don't like him anyways.
E!: A breakup song is something we can all relate to, even if we aren't in that space at the current time.
KZ: I think what's fun about this song is it's a really sad breakup song, but it's a really fun song. I've definitely played it for my friends and my friends get up and dance to it, which is not common for a breakup song.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
E!: Aside from listening to music, what are your go-to remedies for a breakup?
KZ: I think, personally, during those times, I felt like I can't go outside and I can't have fun. I lost a piece of me. I like just getting prettied up and doing skincare. The one thing I can recommend is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It's so good. I definitely think going through a breakup, you need to just lift yourself up and surround yourself with people that you care about. I think you just need to have fun and kind of make light of those situations and move past it.
This product has 13,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 938.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Kenzie Ziegler's Clothing Collection
E!: Tell us about your collaboration with francesca's. I love that Pittsburgh sweatshirt in reference to your hometown.
KZ: I've always wanted to create my own clothing line and I'm so glad that I did it with francesca's. It was the most amazing process. I mean, I got to pick everything down to like the little buttons. It's a really cool collab, like nothing I've ever done. I wanted to create a clothing line that anyone can wear, no matter what you look like or what gender you are, I want everyone to be able to feel really confident in it. I made some baggy pants, but I've also made really cute going out tops and pretty dresses. I just wanted everyone to feel comfortable stepping out of their comfort zone because I definitely have found a new love for fashion and I love pairing really baggy clothes with like a cute little top underneath.
Francesca's Kenzie Pittsburgh Sweatshirt
Pay homage to Kenzie's home city with this cozy sweatshirt.
Francesca's Kenzie Baggy Wide Leg Jeans, Bustier Faux Leather Top, and Pin Stripe Cropped Blazer
Get that juxtaposition Kenzie described with these baggy jeans, white faux leather bustier, and pinstripe cropped blazer from her collection.
E!: Your fans appreciate how invested you are in the details of this collaboration.
KZ: Of course, I also appreciate that as well when I shop. I love when people actually put their heart and soul into something that they're creating because then it's just like filled with love and it actually means more. That's what I would rather buy.
Francesca's Kenzie Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
"My personal favorite thing from the collection is actually very special to me, the leather jacket. I have this leather jacket that I feel is the best and I can dress it up. I can wear it casually. I can wear it literally anywhere. It's kind of like my safety blanket when I'm wearing it. And, so we kind of made a replica from my vintage jacket that I got from my stepdad, which is so amazing. Now, it's in the collection and I think it's so nice to have just a basic leather jacket that you can throw on with anything. So, I think that's my go-to piece from it. I could be looking the most basic and then I throw a leather jacket on and I'm like "Wow, I'm actually a cool girl."
Kenzie Ziegler's Iconic Chips Meme From Dance Moms
E!: OG Dance Moms fans will never get over your confessional interview where you said you'd rather "stay home and eat chips." It has become a timeless internet meme that is still so popular. How often do you hear about this moment/meme?
KZ: So much, actually. I think it's the funniest thing ever. I'm a little embarrassed by it, but on the flip side, it's like kind of funny that people ask me "How often do you often eat chips? How many chips do you eat in a day?" I'm like, I really don't eat chips everyday.
E!: I never took it to be so literal. I just use it as a great response for plans I do not want to attend. I would rather stay home and eat chips.
KZ: That I totally relate with. If it's going out or staying home, I'd probably rather stay home.
Lay's Potato Chips Barbecue Pack, 1 Ounce (Pack of 40)
E!: Chips aren't a part of your everyday diet, obviously, but I have to ask if you have a favorite chip. Your OG fans want to know.
KZ: My favorite chips right right now are the barbecue Lay's chips. I mean you can never go wrong with them. Also, on brand with the meme, so I feel like Lays always works.
This snack pack has 46,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: You have such a good sense of humor and really embrace everything you've been a part of. Your fans appreciate how open you are with every conversation topic even though you've been in the public eye for so long.
KZ: Thank you. I try to be my honest, most truthful self on social media. I want everyone to get to know me on a different level. I think it's more important for me that a celebrity I look up to connects with their fans. I think it's more important than anything. I want to try and do the same.
Kenzie Ziegler Beauty Q&A
E!: Is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask the go-to product you can't leave the house without or is there another item in the top spot right now?
KZ: It's definitely tough to narrow down, but the sleep mask is great. I love Rhode. I've been obsessed with the lip products from Rhode.
Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment
"I use the watermelon flavor and it's like the best thing ever. It also gives a really nice gloss, so you can throw it over lipstick as well."
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude
"Another go-to thing that I can never actually leave the house without is my Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Nude Lip Liner. I know there's this talk about the Pillow Talk lip liner, but Iconic Nude is it and I am constantly putting it on. Iconic Nude is a good one."
Covergirl Simply Ageless Moisture Renew Core Lipstick, Precious Mauve
"I always go down the makeup aisle, not because I need anything, but just to see what's there and I always get a new lip color. This is my go-to right now. It's really hydrating on your lips, like magic. It's from Covergirl. It's in the shade Precious Mauve. It's a lipstick with a lighter color in the middle. It's perfect."
E!: Are there any products you've used forever that you think deserve more hype?
KZ: I've been getting really into skincare. My sister [Maddie Ziegler] is a skincare freak, so she's kind of made me get into it. I'm also starting to break out now, this is the age where I'm breaking out. I have been using a lot of PCA Skin.
PCA SKIN Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Face Serum - Anti-Aging Hydrating Treatment with Brightening Niacinamide
"I think PCA Skin doesn't get the hype it should. It's everything. It's amazing, especially the hyaluronic acid serum. I have the most dry skin ever. When I use it, it just gives moisture to my skin and I use it two times a day because it's so nice. So, I recommend that. It's the one thing that is really good for sensitive skin."
E!: Are there any products that you tend to stock up on or that you buy at least two of so you make sure you don't run out?
KZ: I'm constantly buying the Makeup by Mario brow gel.
Makeup by Mario Master Hold Brow Gel
"It took me a really long time to find a really good brow gel that stays all day and that one is my go-to. I will never change. I like to stock up because I'm scared that it's going to get the hype on TikTok or something and it's going to be completely sold out. So, I have like five in my bathroom right now. And everyone's like "Why do you have so many ?" But, I just need to have them I just need to have them."
This brow gel has 13.6K+ Sephora Loves.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
"I've been using a lot of the Summer Fridays face masks. I've never found a better face mask ever. I think it's really hard to find one that feels like it actually does something. I put it on for 10 minutes, I wash it off, and my face feels the smoothest it's felt my whole life. I only do it like once a week. I will always swear by it. It's amazing."
This mask has 215.7K+ Sephora Loves.
E!: You have really beautiful eyelashes. Do you have a favorite mascara? Or do you go back and forth between a few?
KZ: I've been trying to find my go-to. Right now, I'm using the Tower 28 mascara.
Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening + Curling Clean Mascara
"I like the no-makeup look. I feel like I used to be really heavy with makeup when I was younger and now I just want to look like I have nothing on my skin. So, Tower 28's mascara is really good because it doesn't get clumpy. It's just very gentle. Very pretty and feathery. It's the best mascara I've tried so far."
This mascara has 33.3K+ Sephora Loves.
E!: Do you feel like you were into the heavier makeup before because of your background as a competitive dancer?
KZ: Yes. When I was younger, I actually hated makeup. My sister would do my makeup for competitions while I was sleeping. So, I'd wake up with a lash stuck to my eye sometimes. Recently, I've been getting a lot more into makeup than when I was younger.
E!: I can't get over her doing your makeup while you're asleep. That's a good sister to let you get the rest.
KZ: Oh, I know. I think I literally thank her every day for it. And she still would do that if she had to.
Morphe 2 X Maddie Ziegler Always Online Gel Liner
"I felt like I just needed to wear a lot of makeup because that's what everyone else was doing. Now, I look back and I'm like, 'Oh no. That was not it at all.' Now, I just kind of go for the bare minimum, but it's also so fun to go out and do really fun makeup. My sister came out with a makeup brand and I've just been like experimenting with the colors and the cool eyeliners and I'm like 'Wow, this is actually really fun.'"
