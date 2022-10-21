Kenzie Ziegler Shares Surprising Inspiration for Her Breakup Song and Reflects on Her Most Iconic Meme

We interviewed Kenzie Ziegler because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kenzie is a paid spokesperson for francesca's. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Yes, it's fall, but temperatures are rising thanks to Kenzie Ziegler's new single, "100 Degrees," which is a dance-ready breakup anthem that you're going to play on repeat. The multi-hyphenate is busier than ever, launching a clothing collection with francesca's. In an exclusive E! interview, Kenzie gave us everything we wanted and more.

Kenzie shared her post-breakup self-care must-haves, which are essential products no matter what your relationship status may be. She revealed the beauty insights she's received from her sister Maddie Ziegler, who used to apply Kenzie's makeup while she was still asleep before dance competitions. Kenzie even reflected on one of her most iconic Dance Moms moments, her adorable potato chips confessional interview, which has become a truly timeless meme.

A new era of Kenzie is upon us and the fans are so ready.