How Kenzie & Maddie Ziegler Have Successfully Slid Into the DMs of These Stars

The Ziegler sisters have successfully mastered the delicate art of the DM slide.
Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler proved as much during the latest episode of E!'s Down in the DMs as they both revealed that they're not afraid to send the first message, regardless if it's a crush or someone they simply admire on the receiving end.
"The way I met my boyfriend actually, I slid into his DMs," Kenzie said of her TikTok star boyfriend Tacoda Dubbs, though Maddie took credit for the idea, adding, "I told her to do it! That was my doing."
"It was very funny," Kenzie continued. "I think I just said 'hey.' I think it was a very casual slide in the DM...We were just talking about, like, 'What are you doing for Thanksgiving?'"
The pair quickly exchanged numbers and, according to Maddie, "literally started FaceTiming that day and didn't stop FaceTiming until you were boyfriend and girlfriend."
For anyone considering pulling a Kenzie, she recommends that you "just go for it."
"And don't be scared, because obviously I feel like it's different because it's over the internet," she added. "You don't have to be so scared by talking in person. I feel like it's more of a chill thing."
Maddie, meanwhile, focuses her DM game on people she's a fan of or those who she wants to befriend.
"Sometimes I feel the need, if there's people I appreciate or people that I'm a fan of, I just love to message them and let them know that I think they're amazing," she explained. "And I think that's a fun way to go about it because even if they don't answer, it's like, you just wanted to say you liked them."
As a result, the Dance Moms alum has DM'd everyone from Emma Chamberlain to Dr. Sandra Lee, a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper.
"If anyone knows me, they know that I'm obsessed with Dr. Pimple Popper," Maddie said. "I fan girl over her so much!"
Thanks to Maddie and Dr. Lee sharing a mutual friend, they've since chatted several times and Dr. Lee even invited her to "wear surgical garb and help pop cysts."
"So that's the best thing ever," Maddie added, revealing that she also gets "starstruck" by drag queens like Shangela.
Hear Maddie dish on her conversation with the RuPaul's Drag Race alum by watching the complete Down in the DMs episode here. The Ziegler sisters also talk DMing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, their fans roasting them, Kenzie's upcoming EP and more!
