Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Name and Photo of Newborn Son With Chris Lane

Watch : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Introducing the newest baby in the Bachelor universe!

Lauren Bushnell, who gave birth to her and husband Chris Lane's second son on Oct. 16, shared pictures of the newborn in an adorable post. "Baker Weston Lane," she wrote in an Oct. 21 Instagram accompanied by an array of photos showing off Baker's sweet face as well as him being held by his parents. "Our little man surprised us 9 days early, late Sunday night. Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping."

She continued, "Very chaotic, unplanned and panicked but the minute he came into this world he's been nothing but peaceful and perfect. We love you Baker, welcome to the world!"

Fellow reality stars wished the new parents well, with Lindsie Chrisley commenting, "Omg this squishy face!" and Bachelor star Amanda Stanton saying, "I love you Baker."