Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Name and Photo of Newborn Son With Chris Lane

Chris Lane and Lauren Lane introduced their newborn son Baker Weston to the world on Instagram Oct. 21. See the mom-of-two's latest post below.

By Alexandra Bellusci Oct 21, 2022 11:30 PMTags
BabiesThe BachelorThe BacheloretteCouplesCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Introducing the newest baby in the Bachelor universe!

Lauren Bushnell, who gave birth to her and husband Chris Lane's second son on Oct. 16, shared pictures of the newborn in an adorable post. "Baker Weston Lane," she wrote in an Oct. 21 Instagram accompanied by an array of photos showing off Baker's sweet face as well as him being held by his parents. "Our little man surprised us 9 days early, late Sunday night. Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping."

She continued, "Very chaotic, unplanned and panicked but the minute he came into this world he's been nothing but peaceful and perfect. We love you Baker, welcome to the world!"

Fellow reality stars wished the new parents well, with Lindsie Chrisley commenting, "Omg this squishy face!" and Bachelor star Amanda Stanton saying, "I love you Baker."

Watch
Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

The Bachelor Nation star and the country singer are also parents to 16-month-old son Dutton, who had the cutest reaction to meeting his baby brother for the first time. Dutton, who wore a t-shirt that read "big. bro." in the Oct. 18 Instagram video, is seen being carried over to the fam's newest addition and snuggling up to his mom and brother.

The musician also shared a precious pic of the family of four on his own Instagram page, writing, "Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!"

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

College Football Player Camdan McWright Dead at 18

2

WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee’s Husband Pens Message After Her Death

3

Love Is Blind: Even Shake Is Calling Out Andrew’s Eye Drop Tear

Back in June, Chris told E! News how he balances his music career with being a parent.

"Fatherhood makes me a little more picky in the sense of how many shows I take on so I'm not leaving Lauren there to handle it every single weekend," he shared at the time. "But the beautiful part about touring as well is that the family can come out anytime. I have my own tour bus that they can jump on. We have a little crib for Dutton and that'll make things a lot easier."

Trending Stories

1

College Football Player Camdan McWright Dead at 18

2

WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee’s Husband Pens Message After Her Death

3

Love Is Blind: Even Shake Is Calling Out Andrew’s Eye Drop Tear

4

Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death

5
Exclusive

How Miley Cyrus Feels Amid Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Romance With Firerose

Latest News

Exclusive

Haley Lu Richardson Open to People We Meet on Vacation Role

Khloe Kardashian Calls Kim Kardashian the "Poster Child of Resilience"

College Football Player Camdan McWright Dead at 18

Exclusive

Kenzie Ziegler Shares the Surprising Inspiration for Her Breakup Song

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Share Name and Photo of Newborn Son

Love Is Blind: Even Shake Is Calling Out Andrew’s Eye Drop Tear

Hocus Pocus's Kathy Najimy Praises Jennifer Aniston’s Hummus