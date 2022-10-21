Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Name and Photo of Newborn Son With Chris Lane

Introducing the newest baby in the Bachelor universe!
Lauren Bushnell, who gave birth to her and husband Chris Lane's second son on Oct. 16, shared pictures of the newborn in an adorable post. "Baker Weston Lane," she wrote in an Oct. 21 Instagram accompanied by an array of photos showing off Baker's sweet face as well as him being held by his parents. "Our little man surprised us 9 days early, late Sunday night. Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping."
She continued, "Very chaotic, unplanned and panicked but the minute he came into this world he's been nothing but peaceful and perfect. We love you Baker, welcome to the world!"
Fellow reality stars wished the new parents well, with Lindsie Chrisley commenting, "Omg this squishy face!" and Bachelor star Amanda Stanton saying, "I love you Baker."
The Bachelor Nation star and the country singer are also parents to 16-month-old son Dutton, who had the cutest reaction to meeting his baby brother for the first time. Dutton, who wore a t-shirt that read "big. bro." in the Oct. 18 Instagram video, is seen being carried over to the fam's newest addition and snuggling up to his mom and brother.
The musician also shared a precious pic of the family of four on his own Instagram page, writing, "Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!"
Back in June, Chris told E! News how he balances his music career with being a parent.
"Fatherhood makes me a little more picky in the sense of how many shows I take on so I'm not leaving Lauren there to handle it every single weekend," he shared at the time. "But the beautiful part about touring as well is that the family can come out anytime. I have my own tour bus that they can jump on. We have a little crib for Dutton and that'll make things a lot easier."