Mandy Moore Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

This is Ozzie.

One month after her star-studded bay shower, Mandy Moore has welcomed her second child—a baby boy—with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The now mother-of-two shared the news on her Instagram, "Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)."

In her Oct. 21 post, she gushed over the love they have for their newborn son. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding," Mandy said. "He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!" (See the first pics of Ozzie here.)

The little one joins big brother August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith, who the couple welcomed in February 2021.

Mandy, 38—who tied the knot with the Dawes singer in 2018—first announced her pregnancy over the summer, just days after her hit NBC show This Is Us came to an end.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," she captioned an Instagram photo of her first-born. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."