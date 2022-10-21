Let These Spooky Murder, She Wrote Episodes Get You in the Halloween Spirit

Get in the Halloween mood by watching Murder, She Wrote's spookiest episodes on Peacock. See Angela Lansbury's Jessica Fletcher interact with witches, suspected vampires and headless horsemen.

Watch: Angela Lansbury Dead at 96

Murder, she binged.

Peacock has all 12 seasons of the Angela Lansbury-led mystery series Murder, She Wrote and we couldn't be more grateful. Following the passing of the legendary actress—and with Halloween fast approaching—a marathon of the crime drama's spookiest episodes felt like the right way to get into the holiday spirit.

The critically acclaimed series, which ran between 1984 and 1996 on CBS, follows crime writer Jessica Fletcher (Lansbury) as she uses her unique skillset to solve murders across the country. During her time as an amateur detective, Jessica encounters countless witches, potential ghosts and many mischief makers—and that's just in our roundup of Halloween-centric episodes.

And expect plenty of notable guest stars too. The bone-chilling episodes feature appearances from Joaquin Phoenix, Marian SeldesJulie AdamsBill MaherBarry Williams, and John Astin among others. (For the record, the rest of the series also features cameos by George Clooney, Megan Mullally, Bryan Cranston, Courteney Cox and Caitlyn Jenner.)

Keep reading for the Murder, She Wrote episodes perfect for Halloween:

Universal Television
The Murder of Sherlock Holmes

Season one, episodes one and two

Never seen Murder, She Wrote? No problem. The two-part series debut is a perfect watch for Halloween, as Angela Lansbury's Jessica "J.B." Fletcher must solve a murder that takes place at a costume party.

Universal Television
The Witch's Curse

Season eight, episode 12

This Murder, She Wrote episode brings viewers back to Jessica Fletcher's home town, Cabot Cove, as a recreation of a witch trial has residents thinking a newcomer is magical herself. Along the way, Jessica learns a shocking truth.

Universal Television
The Legacy of Borbey House

Season 10, episode 3

This episode has it all: a suspected vampire, a mysterious murder and a spooky mansion.

Universal Television
Fire Burn, Cauldron Bubble

Season five, episode 13

Jessica is tasked with solving another mystery after the alleged appearance of a long-dead witch pops up in Cabot Cove.

Universal Television
Snow White, Blood Red

Season five, episode four

A fan of a wintery horror like The Shining? Then you need to watch this season five episode, in which the US World Cup ski team is killed off one-by-one. Thankfully, a snowstorm prevents anyone from leaving, allowing Jessica to solve the case.

Universal Television
Incident in Lot 7

Season eight, episode 13

Calling all classic horror movie fans! In this Murder, She Wrote episode, Jessica finds herself on the Psycho set when a producer bringing her book to the big screen dies.

Universal Television
Hooray for Homicide

Season one, episode five

When Jessica learns that a scheming film producer is poorly adapting one of her novels, she heads to Hollywood to put an end to it. However, after the moviemaker ends up dead, Jessica becomes to the main suspect.

Universal Television
Night of the Headless Horseman

Season three, episode 11

Jessica must help a longtime friend after he is wrongly accused of murder. Yet, when the friend claims he saw the Headless Horseman, several spooky questions arise.

Universal Television
We're Off to Kill the Wizard

Season one, episode nine

After Jessica is enlisted in building a house of horrors for a theme park mogul, he is murdered. Jessica, we're not in Cabot Cove anymore!

Universal Television
Nan's Ghost

Season 12, episode six

Jessica travels to Ireland to visit her friend Rory, but her vacation is without any rest or relaxation as she faces a ghoulish ghost and antique smugglers during her stay.

