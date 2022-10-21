Get Cozy for Fall With the Best Deals on Shackets: Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Lulus, Windsor, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Not sure what to wear? I feel you on that. It's that confusing in-between-seasons time of year. Am I going to be shivering or sweating? That can easily change at the drop of a hat in the autumn. That's why I always make sure I have a shacket with me. The jacket/shirt combo is just what I need this time of year. it gives me enough warmth on a brisk day, but when the temperatures rise, it's not bulky enough to be cumbersome. Depending on where you live, it's time to shop for this fall must-have.
Trust me when I say you need multiple shackets in your life. Here are some the best shacket deals right now from Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Windsor, and Lulus.
The Best Shacket Deals Right Now
Nirovien Womens Waffle Knit Shirt Jacket
This fuzzy shacket comes in 38 adorable colors. You're gonna want all of them. This style is cozy, warm, and eternally on-trend.
Windsor Cozy Days Sherpa Longline Shacket
If you adore that fuzzy look, but you want to take things up a notch, you need this longline sherpa shacket.
Automet Womens Casual Plaid Shacket
This is a classic autumn staple. You need plaid in the fall, right? This top-selling, comfy shacket comes in 18 colors and it has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lulus Take Notes Ivory Plaid Tweed Shacket
This tweed style proves that shackets don't have to be casual. You can wear this for a casual day or a meeting at the office.
Lulus Boucle-aim to Fame Ivory Plaid Oversized Tweed Shacket
Don't sleep on the tweed. Here's another versatile shacket from Lulus.
Himosyber Women's Fleece Jacket
Combine everything you love about fleece and flannel with this mixed media shacket.
Astylish Women Corduroy Shirts
Burgundy is a gorgeous color for fall, but this corduroy shacket comes in 41 colors. You can wear this one buttoned, partially-buttoned, open, or you can tie it around your waist. There are ton of stylish options.
Windsor Plaid's My Favorite Woven Shacket and Woven Skirt
Here's another cute matching set. This shacket pairs perfectly with this mini skirt.
Supplies by Union Bay
Embrace the warmth of fleece with this shacket. It's 50% off and it comes in three colorways.
Sebby Brushed Plaid Long Shirt Jacket
If you prefer a more polished look, this brushed plaid is perfect for you. It comes in two colors.
RDI Textured Knit Shirt Jacket
This cognac fabric is quintessential fall and it's flattering on all skin tones. If you adore this style, you can also get the look in cream.
Steve Madden Plaid Faux Shearling Shirt Jacket
Take comfort to the extreme in a shearling shacket.
Ebifin Womens Oversized Shacket
Think pink with this oversized shacket, adorned with elbow patches. If pink isn't your thing, or just want more, there are six additional colors.
Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirts
Combine your favorite trends with a color blocked corduroy shacket. This one comes in 44 colorways and has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ainangua Women's Casual Wool Blend Long Plaid Shirt Jacket
This long plaid shacket soft, comfortable, and irresistable. Choose from six colorways.
While you're shopping, check out these gift picks from Lululemon.