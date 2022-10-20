Denise Richards Slams "Vindictive" Lisa Rinna Amid RHOBH Drama

Watch : Denise Richards Talks Possibility of Returning to RHOBH

Denise Richards has some thoughts after tuning in to part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion.

Those thoughts are particularly about her former co-star Lisa Rinna, whom she called out on Instagram following the episode on Oct. 20.

"I watched #RHOBH last night," reads Denise's post. "While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel & so vindictive?"

Denise's statements could be in regards to several things, as the Oct. 19 episode touched upon lots of Lisa's season 12 drama, from host Andy Cohen calling out her social media behavior, to Lisa and Sutton Stracke reconciling their Elton John Gala beef, to the revelation that Lisa was the one who threw out Garcelle Beauvais' book, not Erika Jayne.

Things got emotional for Lisa while talking about the death of her mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away in Nov. 2021. The 59-year-old apologized for how the loss affected her actions and decision-making this season.