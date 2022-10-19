17 Personalized Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List From IceLink, YSL, Pottery Barn & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holiday season is around the corner! If you're like us, you love finding that one-of-a-kind gift for the extra-special people in your life. A great way to give memorable gifts is by getting them personalized, whether its jewelry, blankets, kitchenware or anything in between.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best personalized gift ideas that are beautiful, functional and heartwarming— which is basically everything and more you could ask for in a gift. From birthstone-inspired earrings from IceLink that are currently on sale to custom puzzles starting at $15, our gift guide is literally all-encompassing.

Read on to get your holiday shopping on with some gifts that will score you some major brownie points from your loved ones.