17 Personalized Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List From IceLink, YSL, Pottery Barn & More

Get to holiday shopping early with our roundup of one-of-a-kind gifts at different price points for everyone in your life.

By Katherine Riley, Emily Spain, Ella Chakarian Oct 19, 2022 4:39 PMTags
E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide Updated

The holiday season is around the corner! If you're like us, you love finding that one-of-a-kind gift for the extra-special people in your life. A great way to give memorable gifts is by getting them personalized, whether its jewelry, blankets, kitchenware or anything in between.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best personalized gift ideas that are beautiful, functional and heartwarming— which is basically everything and more you could ask for in a gift. From birthstone-inspired earrings from IceLink that are currently on sale to custom puzzles starting at $15, our gift guide is literally all-encompassing.

Read on to get your holiday shopping on with some gifts that will score you some major brownie points from your loved ones.

H&M Holiday Shop: Get the Perfect Knit Sweater for $20 & More Fashionable Looks & Gifts Starting at $13

Birthstone Hoops

If you really want to win at gift-giving, treat your loved one to a pair of custom earrings with their birthstone. It adds a unique and genuine spin to a beautiful piece of jewelry. You can get this gold pair from IceLink for $75 instead of the usual $125 price tag.

$125
$75
IceLink

The Lily Canvas Weekender Jumbo Design Your Own- Soft Fawn

You can customize this weekender tote to your heart's content. There's just something so fun and playful about owning something monogrammed, especially when it's a product that can come to use every single day. With so many different color combinations to choose from, this is one of those gifts you just can't go wrong with.

$187
Lily & Bean

Customizable Vegan Leather Multi-functional Laptop Bag

Need a gift for the workaholic in your life? This multi-functional laptop bag will be a perfect gift to your boss babe friends. It fits laptops up to 15.15 inches, plus it easily rolls up or can be used as a mouse pad. That's as versatile as versatile can get.

$50
$30
Multitasky

Custom Puzzles

How about your favorite memory in puzzle form? All you have to do is upload your picture and Vistaprint will turn it into a 48-piece picture puzzle. The rest of the process requires some quality time piecing it all together with your loved one(s).

Starting at $15
Vistaprint

Customizable Textured Open Top Mirror Pouch

Stoney Clover Lane offers some of the cutest personalized gifts. Add your favorite patches to pouches, backpacks, fanny packs and more travel must-haves that come in an array of adorable colors.

$108
Stoney Clover Lane

Zola Disc Necklace

Give your mom or the special lady in your life something she can wear on a daily basis. This customizable necklace makes for one sentimental gift that is timeless and functional!

$72
Made by Mary

The Mini Luncher

This vegan leather lunchbox is perfect for the student or office worker in your life. It has an insulated interior to keep their snacks and meals at the perfect temperature during the work day. Plus, it comes with a removable strap!

$129
Modern Picnic

Month Standard Calendar

A personalized calendar is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Every month your friends and family can enjoy getting organized and seeing your best memories together.

Starting at $31
Minted

Personalized Scallop Trim Notecard Set

After the holidays pass, it's time to thank those who gave you a thoughtful gift. It's always nice to send your appreciation in note form. Especially when you add a personal touch.

$31
Papier

Happy Holiday Photo Wrapping Paper

Personalize your gift giving this year with photo wrapping paper that features you as part of the design. Create a collage of snowflakes, holiday wishes and family (or pet!) photos in this collage paper.

$35
Zazzle

Personalized Candle by KindredFires

Send your loved one a keepsake custom candle to celebrate milestones like weddings, graduations or births.

$25
Etsy

Small Cream Mongolian Faux Fur Nod Chair

Surprise your little one with personalized and cozy spot to read or watch their favorite show.

$139
Crate & Barrel Kids

Fulton Classic Monogram

There is nothing more thoughtful than a personalized piece of jewelry and this necklace is no exception. The classic monogram style will get you lots of praise this holiday season.

$138
brook & york

Classic Cable Knit Personalized Throw Blanket

Keep your friends and family warm and cozy during the colder months with these chic throw blankets.

$80
$56
Personalization Mall

Custom Wine Glass by LetsRemember

A personalized wine tumbler and a nice bottle of wine would make a great gift for any wine connoisseur.

$11
Etsy

Heart Of Our Home Personalized Maple Cutting Boards

Durable cutting boards are a kitchen essential. Put your loved one's family name on one so they be reminded of your thoughtfulness every time they cut up vegetables.

$65
$46
Personalization Mall

Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm

This moisturizing and plumping YSL lipstick is also engravable. It's the perfect gift to give to the makeup-obsessed person in your life!

$39
YSL

Now that you're thinking about the gift-giving season, check out more holiday gift ideas for every woman in your life.

