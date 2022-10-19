17 Personalized Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List From IceLink, YSL, Pottery Barn & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holiday season is around the corner! If you're like us, you love finding that one-of-a-kind gift for the extra-special people in your life. A great way to give memorable gifts is by getting them personalized, whether its jewelry, blankets, kitchenware or anything in between.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best personalized gift ideas that are beautiful, functional and heartwarming— which is basically everything and more you could ask for in a gift. From birthstone-inspired earrings from IceLink that are currently on sale to custom puzzles starting at $15, our gift guide is literally all-encompassing.
Read on to get your holiday shopping on with some gifts that will score you some major brownie points from your loved ones.
Birthstone Hoops
If you really want to win at gift-giving, treat your loved one to a pair of custom earrings with their birthstone. It adds a unique and genuine spin to a beautiful piece of jewelry. You can get this gold pair from IceLink for $75 instead of the usual $125 price tag.
The Lily Canvas Weekender Jumbo Design Your Own- Soft Fawn
You can customize this weekender tote to your heart's content. There's just something so fun and playful about owning something monogrammed, especially when it's a product that can come to use every single day. With so many different color combinations to choose from, this is one of those gifts you just can't go wrong with.
Customizable Vegan Leather Multi-functional Laptop Bag
Need a gift for the workaholic in your life? This multi-functional laptop bag will be a perfect gift to your boss babe friends. It fits laptops up to 15.15 inches, plus it easily rolls up or can be used as a mouse pad. That's as versatile as versatile can get.
Custom Puzzles
How about your favorite memory in puzzle form? All you have to do is upload your picture and Vistaprint will turn it into a 48-piece picture puzzle. The rest of the process requires some quality time piecing it all together with your loved one(s).
Customizable Textured Open Top Mirror Pouch
Stoney Clover Lane offers some of the cutest personalized gifts. Add your favorite patches to pouches, backpacks, fanny packs and more travel must-haves that come in an array of adorable colors.
Zola Disc Necklace
Give your mom or the special lady in your life something she can wear on a daily basis. This customizable necklace makes for one sentimental gift that is timeless and functional!
The Mini Luncher
This vegan leather lunchbox is perfect for the student or office worker in your life. It has an insulated interior to keep their snacks and meals at the perfect temperature during the work day. Plus, it comes with a removable strap!
Month Standard Calendar
A personalized calendar is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Every month your friends and family can enjoy getting organized and seeing your best memories together.
Personalized Scallop Trim Notecard Set
After the holidays pass, it's time to thank those who gave you a thoughtful gift. It's always nice to send your appreciation in note form. Especially when you add a personal touch.
Happy Holiday Photo Wrapping Paper
Personalize your gift giving this year with photo wrapping paper that features you as part of the design. Create a collage of snowflakes, holiday wishes and family (or pet!) photos in this collage paper.
Personalized Candle by KindredFires
Send your loved one a keepsake custom candle to celebrate milestones like weddings, graduations or births.
Small Cream Mongolian Faux Fur Nod Chair
Surprise your little one with personalized and cozy spot to read or watch their favorite show.
Fulton Classic Monogram
There is nothing more thoughtful than a personalized piece of jewelry and this necklace is no exception. The classic monogram style will get you lots of praise this holiday season.
Classic Cable Knit Personalized Throw Blanket
Keep your friends and family warm and cozy during the colder months with these chic throw blankets.
Custom Wine Glass by LetsRemember
A personalized wine tumbler and a nice bottle of wine would make a great gift for any wine connoisseur.
Heart Of Our Home Personalized Maple Cutting Boards
Durable cutting boards are a kitchen essential. Put your loved one's family name on one so they be reminded of your thoughtfulness every time they cut up vegetables.
Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm
This moisturizing and plumping YSL lipstick is also engravable. It's the perfect gift to give to the makeup-obsessed person in your life!
