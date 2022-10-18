The Ultimate Gift Guide for Every Woman in Your Life: Laneige, UGG, IceLink, Diptyque & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Gift giving season is approaching, and if you're already feeling utterly lost as you scroll through brands online or scour through department store aisles, this guide is for you.
We've rounded up some of our favorite products from brands like Laneige, UGG, IceLink, Diptyque, Bobbi Brown and so much more, so you can do the shopping without the digging. From candles and perfume to chic leather jackets and transformative skincare, we have the scoop on all the covetable gifts of the season at different price points.
Read on and shop through our definitive gift guide that every woman in your life is sure to enjoy.
Hot Mess Ice Roller
This incredibly chic ice roller has become a staple in our everyday routine! Among its many benefits, ice rolling reduces puffiness and redness, boosts circulation, promotes lymphatic drainage, shrinks pores, plus works to tighten and tone the skin to give you smoother looking skin. It puts all other ice rollers to shame thanks to an all-aluminum construction, grip handle, and of course, its perfectly pink hue.
Laneige Sweet Dream Trio
We carry Laneige's lip masks and balms everywhere we go. Seriously. There is always one in our purse, car, bedside table and desk! In addition to delivering unmatched hydration to your lips, they make your pout look extra plump and kissable, so this set is an absolute steal.
Snif X Half Baked Harvest Pumpkin Smash Candle
This a gift you'll definitely want to keep for yourself! This Snif x Half Baked Harvest candle smells unbelievably good. Even better, Snif's formulas are vegan, cruelty-free and formulated with industry clean standards!
Bala Bangles
Tone your arms and legs while you're grocery shopping, hiking or doing chores around the house. We love how chic and slim they are! Plus, they come in a bunch of fun colors if pink isn't your thing.
Skims Cozy Knit Robe
Loungewear is always a gift we'd be excited to unbox, especially if its from Skims. Up the cozy factor of her wardrobe with this luxe boucle robe.
Rise and Shine Wellness Journal
For 12 weeks, challenge yourself to take note of your aspirations, meals, water intake and sleep, plus everything you're grateful for. Papier makes the most aesthetically-pleasing journals that anyone on your list will love and actually use!
Rose Gold Razor + Shave Gel-to-Milk
Treat the woman in your life to the best shaving experience ever! This set from Oui the People will elevate any shower experience and make her legs feel silky smooth for days. The Rose Gold Razor + Shave Gel-to-Milk Set includes the brand's game-changing rose gold razor, Sugarcoat shave gel-to-milk and a pack of 10 blades.
GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum
Leave frizzy, dull hair behind thanks to the GoopGlow Restore + Shine Hair Serum! Designed to be used pre-shampoo, this serum features a cuticle-sealing vitamin C, omega-rich sea buckthorn oil, and shine-boosting plumeria monoi oil to help your mane look and feel softer, healthier and shinier.
Mini Tennis Bracelet
Want to give your significant other or BFF something special? We suggest getting her something from IceLink! They have an incredible selection of affordable and quality jewelry pieces that will make the recipient feel so special and loved. You can't go wrong with this Mini Tennis Bracelet that's $75.
200 Women: Who Will Change The Way You See The World by Geoff Blackwell & Ruth Hobday
Perfect for cozy days spent indoors or times when inspiration is needed, this book details the 200 unique replies to same five questions including that of Margaret Atwood, Roxane Gay, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and more.
Genuine Shearling Slipper
For the woman who is all about the cozy lifestyle, Ugg's Genuine Shearling Slipper is the go-to gift.
She's Birdie Personal Safety Alarm
Available in various colors, this lightweight personal safety alarm is a must for women on the go. If you find yourself in a potentially harmful situation, just pull off the top to activate the 130db siren and flashing strobe light.
Tracie Martyn Enzyme Exfoliant Mask
No need to leave the house for an A-list facial thanks to Tracie Martyn's Enzyme Exfoliant Mask! Packed with skin-loving ingredients like an AHA/BHA complex, pineapple enzymes and volcanic minerals, this re-texturizing face peel will help gently remove dead skin cells while working to brighten and smooth skin.
Long-Length Vegan Leather Coat
We are obsessed with this long-length vegan leather coat from Abercrombie & Fitch and have a feeling the fashionista in your life will love it, too!
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
This initial necklace can be worn as a layering piece or on its own. Aside from being versatile, it will make anyone's jaw drop because of its simplicity and personal nature.
Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector
We consider Olaplex's No.3 Hair Perfector to be one of our favorite beauty products ever. And we've tried a lot of products! The salon-level formula works to repair, hydrate, and rebuild your mane, and produces a noticeable difference with every use.
Mutha™ Body Gift Set ($199 Value)
Help your loved one feel luxurious while keeping their skin hydrated this season! We are obsessed with MUTHA's Body Butter and Body Oil, which are both packed with nourishing, skin-loving ingredients. The body butter not only works to lock in moisture, but it also aides in minimizing stretch marks. When paired with the Body Oil, your skin will glow!
Estelle Colored Glass - Set of 2 Stemless Wineglasses
For the wine-loving woman in your life, these chic stemless glasses are sure to make spirits bright.
Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil
This top-rated cuticle oil is packed with high-quality natural cold pressed oils and vitamins to bring brittle, cracked cuticles back to life.
Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
Available in seven memorable hues, this luxe ring will make the perfect addition to any stack.
Ultimate Dessert Tea Sampler - 15 Drops
For the gal that runs on tea, she'll love this Dessert Tea Sampler from Tea Drops! It includes the most delicious, soothing yet uplifting flavors like Aloha Pineapple Chamomile, Orange Cinnamon Roll and Ginger Peach Cobbler. All you have to do is place the heart-shaped drop in a cup of hot water and enjoy!
Patrick Ta - Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette
Featuring 12 neutral and shimmery shades, you can use these eyeshadows to achieve a subtle glam or a sultry, show-stopping eye look!
Birds of a Feather 1000 Piece Puzzle
You definitely won't want to take apart this nostalgic vanity scene once you've pieced it together! Not to mention, puzzles are a great way to pass the time during your winter break while keeping your mind active.
100% Vegan Dry Brushing Body Brush Set
Stimulate your lymphatic system, plus tackle dry skin and cellulite with this set! Perfect for the wellness lover in your life or anyone that wants smooth AF skin, this kit includes everything their skin needs like a dry brush with a long detachable handle, a face brush, shower gloves, plus a storage bag.
Diptyque Ambre Scented Candle
With notes of woods, vetiver and patchouli, diptyque's Ambre Scented Candle will fill your space with the most dreamy aroma. We currently have ours burning, and we are in heaven!
Color Wow One-Minute Transformation
The haircare obsessed gal in your life needs this Color Wow One-Minute Transformation instant frizz fix! We reach for this daily because it has everything you need for smooth, shiny hair.
Impala Rollerskates
These celeb-loved skates will bring out the inner child in anyone. Tear up the boardwalk and use them as an incentive to get some fresh air. Plus, you have to admit that these are the cutest skates you've ever seen!
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
If the woman in your life is obsessed with fragrances, Baccarat Rouge 540 is most likely on her wishlist. What makes it so iconic is its memorable and dreamy blend of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris notes.
Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Self-care is everything, especially during the holiday season. This top-rated jade roller and gua set will help with the efficacy of your skincare products while toning and sculpting your skin.
MiHIGH Infrared Sauna Blanket
If you want to win at gift-giving this year, look no further than MiHIGH's Infrared Sauna Blanket! Besides bringing the spa to you, it has so many benefits like improved sleep, blood flow and circulation, plus it helps you sweat out toxins and stress. The blanket is portable, easy-to-clean and even easier to use thanks to a built-in timer and adjustable heat settings. It's been a complete game-changer for our wellness journey and we cannot recommend it enough!
Aira Ionic Facial Steamer
Bring the spa to your loved one with this top-rated facial steamer that hydrates and softens skin, cleanses pores and increases the effectiveness of your skincare products.
Capri Dolce Vita
Assouline's travel series of coffee table books will transport you to beautiful escapes across the globe while sitting pretty on your tabletop. The imagery in the Capri Dolce Vita is perfect for the gal who holds the Italian coastal destination dear to her heart.
C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub
Packed with brown sugar, organic botanical oils and food-grade vanilla, this celeb-loved body scrub will leave your skin feeling smooth and hydrated AF. The smell is so dreamy, too!
Mini Luxe Lip Color Duo
The holidays are the perfect time to go bold with your lip color! This mini duo includes Bobbi Brown's Hibiscus and Parisian Red shades to help you make a colorful impression wherever you go.
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Yoga pants are always a must-have, so these flared high-rise ones from Lululemon are a perfect gift. It's no wonder It Girls everywhere are wearing it!
Hydrate Nourishing Under-Eye Masks
These are our favorite under-eye masks! Infused with hydrating ingredients and natural antioxidants, these life-saving masks will help you look like you got a full night of sleep even if you didn't. We love using them before makeup application to make us look and feel a bit more ready to take on the day!
Pink Cosmetic Bag Customized With Varsity Letter Initial Patches by KenzKustomz
Keep your glam essentials in one place while you're on the go! Plus, you can personalize this cute case with your initials.
True Botanicals Boob Cream
Give your girls some love with this deeply moisturizing boob cream that's packed with rosehip, coconut and jojoba oils, plus peach butter to help firm, plump and tone the breast and décolleté areas.
Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit
Perfect for the boss babe who is always on Zoom! With a built-in frosted lens and additional white diffuser, this handy lighting kit will give you a professional glow. And you can adjust from a warm (orange) light to a cool (white) light to get your perfect skin tones and match your environment.
