Why Dominic West Initially Turned Down Playing Prince Charles on The Crown

Dominic West almost didn't make it to the palace.

The actor, who is portraying King Charles III (then known as Prince Charles) in seasons five and six of The Crown, opened up about how he nearly didn't take the role after showrunner Peter Morgan approached him about it.

"I said, 'You've got the wrong guy,'" West recalled in an Entertainment Weekly feature published Oct. 18. "'I don't look anything like him.'"

But West had another reason for turning the part down—and it had everything to do with Josh O'Connor, who took on the role of Prince Charles in seasons three and four (and nabbed an Emmy for his portrayal).

"I'd been watching the show, I'd been a fan from the start," West said. "I was very conscious of Josh's amazing performance, and his amazing success, and thought it was a bit of a hiding to nothing to try to follow that."