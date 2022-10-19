Chris Colfer Addresses Glee "Drama" After Lea Michele Diss

Days after Chris Colfer threw shade at his former Glee co-star Lea Michele, the author revealed if he had any plans to write about his time on the musical comedy series.

By Tamantha Gunn Oct 19, 2022 2:32 PMTags
GleeLea MicheleChris ColferCelebrities
Watch: Chris Colfer WON'T Be Watching Lea Michele's Funny Girl

Chris Colfer is not feeling too gleeful about Lea Michele

More than a week after the author passed on going to see his former Glee co-star perform in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, Chris is now opening up about possibly writing about what he endured during his time on the show.

"I think there is a lot about my time on Glee that I would love to discuss in detail," he shared on the KTLA 5 Morning News Oct. 18. "Not just about the drama everyone knows about but also my time on the show and what it was like to be an out teenager in this industry, back then."

Though Chris, who played Kurt Hummel on the hit Fox show, doesn't have plans to revisit his time on the musical comedy in a book any time soon, he is enjoying being a New York Times bestselling author for his children's series, The Land of Stories.

photos
Glee: Where Are They Now?

"I've had many opportunities to do it and I just feel like my books are doing so well and I'm making so many families happy right now," he continued. "So, why go back and relive some painful memories?"

Chris' comments come more than a week after he threw shade at Lea when he was invited by SiriusXM host Michelle Collins on Oct. 11 to go see the actress perform as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl

After joking that his "day suddenly got so full," Chris told Michelle he won't be making time to go see Lea on Broadway in the future, adding, "No, I can be triggered at home."

Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death

2

Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Addresses Speculation About Her Breakup

3
Exclusive

Nicky Hilton Says RHOBH Has Become "Mean-Spirited" This Season

While Chris won't be getting a ticket to see the Scream Queens alum's theatrical performance, she has gotten support from another one of their Glee castmates. 

Earlier this month, Darren Criss, who played Kurt's love interest Blaine on the series, stopped by to see the show with his wife, Mia Criss. Lea commemorated the mini Glee reunion by sharing a photo of the trio together after the show on social media. 

"The amount of times this guy has seen me sing 'Don't Rain On My Parade,'" she captioned her Oct. 5 Instagram post, accompanied by a laughing emoji. "I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss."

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death

2

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose

3

Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Addresses Speculation About Her Breakup

4
Exclusive

Nicky Hilton Says RHOBH Has Become "Mean-Spirited" This Season

5

Matthew Perry "Grateful to Be Alive" After Addiction Battle

Latest News

Jana Kramer Recalls Smashing Door Amid Mike Caussin's Cheating

Why Dominic West Initially Turned Down Netflix's The Crown

Lupita Nyong’o Reacts to Becoming a Meme After Will Smith Oscars Slap

Exclusive

The Cast of One of Us Is Lying Teases a "Darker" Season 2

How Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Bonded After Bumpy Road

Inside the 25-Year Hunt for Answers in Kristin Smart's Disappearance

Kate Spade 24-Hour Deal: Get a $139 Wristlet for Just $29