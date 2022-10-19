Olivia Wilde Seemingly Responds to That Salad Buzz By Dropping Recipe

After a former nanny claimed Olivia Wilde made "special salad dressing" for Harry Styles while in the presence of ex Jason Sudeikis, the Don’t Worry Darling director may have sent a message.

Watch: Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny New Allegations By Former Nanny

Olivia Wilde is serving up her infamous salad dressing recipe.
 
Just days after a former nanny shared allegations about Olivia's relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis leading up to their 2020 split—one of which one reportedly included the Don't Worry Darling director making her "special salad dressing" for now-boyfriend Harry Styles—Olivia has seemingly responded to the chatter.
 
Sharing a photo of an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, Heartburn, to her Instagram Stories on Oct. 18, Olivia's pic of the passage included the description of a character making—well, a homemade salad dressing.
 
"I taught Mark how to make the vinaigrette," the excerpt read. "Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good wine red vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive."

Olivia's cheeky post comes two days after their former unidentified nanny for the pair's two children—son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 4—detailed numerous allegations about their relationship.
 
In a joint statement issued on Oct. 17, both Jason and Olivia denied the nanny's claims, sharing that was "incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."

Instagram

Prior to the allegations, the Booksmart director slammed the longstanding rumor that she "left Jason for Harry," adding that the idea was "complete horses--t."
 
"Our relationship was over long before I met Harry," she told Vanity Fair in early September. "Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic."

