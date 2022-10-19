Chris Lane and Lauren Lane Welcome Baby No. 2

Chris Lane has another reason to dance in the moonlight.
The country singer and his wife, Bachelor Nation star, Lauren Lane, welcomed their second child on Oct. 16. The couple announced their baby boy's arrival on social media Oct. 18, sharing a sweet video of their 16-month-old son Dutton meeting his little brother for the first time.
Dutton, wearing a shirt that read "big. bro.", is accompanied by his dad as the musician guides him to Lauren, who is resting on a hospital bed with her new bundle of joy in her arms.
"There she is," Chris, 37, tells Dutton, "Look at your brother."
Lauren, 32, then asks Dutton, "Do you want to see the baby?"
As Chris gently sets Dutton on the bed next to Lauren and the newborn, the tiny tot begins to giggle when he sees his younger sibling, resulting in laughter from those in the room.
Lauren captioned the tender moment, "10.16.22."
Meanwhile on his Instagram page, Chris shared an image of the family huddled together after welcoming their newest addition. "Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter!" the musician captioned his Oct. 18 post. "Family of 4 Now!!"
Lauren first announced she was expecting baby No.2 on June 6. Shortly after the exciting news, Chris shared with E! News how he's balancing his music career with his role as a parent.
"Fatherhood makes me a little more picky in the sense of how many shows I take on so I'm not leaving Lauren there to handle it every single weekend," Chris said at the time. "But the beautiful part about touring as well is that the family can come out anytime. I have my own tour bus that they can jump on. We have a little crib for Dutton and that'll make things a lot easier."