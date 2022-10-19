Chris Lane and Lauren Lane Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Chris Lane has another reason to dance in the moonlight.

The country singer and his wife, Bachelor Nation star, Lauren Lane, welcomed their second child on Oct. 16. The couple announced their baby boy's arrival on social media Oct. 18, sharing a sweet video of their 16-month-old son Dutton meeting his little brother for the first time.

Dutton, wearing a shirt that read "big. bro.", is accompanied by his dad as the musician guides him to Lauren, who is resting on a hospital bed with her new bundle of joy in her arms.

"There she is," Chris, 37, tells Dutton, "Look at your brother."

Lauren, 32, then asks Dutton, "Do you want to see the baby?"

As Chris gently sets Dutton on the bed next to Lauren and the newborn, the tiny tot begins to giggle when he sees his younger sibling, resulting in laughter from those in the room.