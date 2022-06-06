Lauren Bushnell Lane Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Chris Lane

We don't know about you, but we're excited for Nashville's next family of four.
Chris Lane and his wife Lauren Bushnell Lane announced they are expecting their second child, just one week shy of their son Dutton Walker's 1st birthday.
"Party of 4, coming October 2022," Lauren wrote on Instagram on June 6. "I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!"
The 32-year-old also shared adorable pics from the family's recent photoshoot with PEOPLE. In one sweet snap, Lauren and Chris posed alongside their first born as the Bachelor Nation star showed off her growing baby bump in a white crop top and buttoned jeans. In another close up of Dutton, the cutie is seen wearing a green sweatshirt with the word "brother" written across the chest.
"To be quite honest, I've never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise," Lauren told the outlet. "We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing. We're both just incredibly excited."
That same day, Chris, 37, also shared a photo from the pregnancy shoot on his own Instagram account, writing, "I guess it's no secret to what's been goin on in the Lane household. Dutty is gonna be a brother!"
Lauren, who was previously engaged to Ben Higgins after the two met on the 20th season of The Bachelor, married Chris in a private Nashville ceremony in October 2019. The country music star popped the question to Lauren earlier that year by playing his song "Big, Big Plans," which he wrote specifically for his now wife. They welcomed Dutton into the world on June 8, 2021.
"It's been truly the biggest blessing to both of our lives," Chris gushed E! News two weeks after his son was born. "Dutton is the sweetest little man and we are incredibly happy and just can't wait to watch him grow up. I feel like we're gonna blink and he's going to be headed to college."
He added, "We're holding on tight over here."
And while Lauren admits "it might be challenging, having two under 2" she's so excited for Dutton to have a sibling.
"When he sees other babies and other kids, he just does not take his eyes off them," she shared with PEOPLE. "I know he's going to be so happy and so excited and such a good big brother. He's very friendly and very social. He just likes people in general so it's the more the merrier with Dutton."
As for Chris, he says parenting the second time around comes with a little bit of a relief.
"I'm just excited to not stress over the small stuff I'd never done before that I had to figure out," he shared. "Having to figure out how to change a diaper and all those random little things. I feel like a pro at changing the diaper now."