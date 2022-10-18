Emily in Paris’ Lucas Bravo Revealed How He Prepared to Kiss Co-Star Julia Roberts

Lucas in Paris? More like Lucas in Paradise.
Lucas Bravo is no stranger to being the object of desire—we've all seen him in Emily in Paris—but his role in Ticket to Paradise brought about a task that would make any heartthrob sweat: kissing Julia Roberts.
Ahead of filming the moment, "I couldn't really sleep," the 34-year-old exclusively told E! News. "I surely used a lot of mints and Listerine for the scene. You don't want to mess this one up."
Luckily, Julia created a "safe environment" and was a very gracious partner, he revealed: "She really made it very comfortable for me. She broke the ice."
In the movie, Julia plays Georgia, who travels to Bali alongside ex-husband David (George Clooney) after their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) plans to marry a man she just met.
Since his breakout role on Emily in Paris, the movie marks Lucas' second foray onto the big screen, after July's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
And yes, he'll return to Paris once again come December when the latest installment of Emily in Paris drops on Netflix.
While Lucas played coy about what to expect from season three, we do know he'll be joined by two new co-stars.
On Oct. 18, Netflix announced that Paul Forman is joining the cast as Nicolas de Leon, who, according to the streamer, has an "unexpected personal connection" with Emily (Lily Collins).
In addition, Melia Kreiling will guest star as Sofia Sideris, a Greek artist who has come to Paris to show her work for Camille (Camille Razat).
In the City of Light, let's hope it's the more the merrier.
Until then, check out Lucas alongside Julia and George in Ticket to Paradise, in theaters Oct. 21.