Emily in Paris’ Lucas Bravo Revealed How He Prepared to Kiss Co-Star Julia Roberts

Watch : Lucas Bravo on Prepping for Kiss Scene With Julia Roberts

Lucas in Paris? More like Lucas in Paradise.

Lucas Bravo is no stranger to being the object of desire—we've all seen him in Emily in Paris—but his role in Ticket to Paradise brought about a task that would make any heartthrob sweat: kissing Julia Roberts.

Ahead of filming the moment, "I couldn't really sleep," the 34-year-old exclusively told E! News. "I surely used a lot of mints and Listerine for the scene. You don't want to mess this one up."

Luckily, Julia created a "safe environment" and was a very gracious partner, he revealed: "She really made it very comfortable for me. She broke the ice."

In the movie, Julia plays Georgia, who travels to Bali alongside ex-husband David (George Clooney) after their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) plans to marry a man she just met.

Since his breakout role on Emily in Paris, the movie marks Lucas' second foray onto the big screen, after July's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.