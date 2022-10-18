Tearful Jana Kramer Says Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

Watch : Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She & Ex Mike Caussin Set

Jana Kramer is taking a seat at the table.

During a preview clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the One Tree Hill alum addresses ex-husband Mike Caussin's infidelity, telling Jada Pinkett Smith that he cheated on her with "more" than 13 women.

"I know we're both in better situations," Jana, who filed for divorce from Mike in April 2021, said while fighting back tears on the Facebook Watch series. "But I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt."

Jana and Mike, who were married for nearly six years before their split, are parents to daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3.

"That's when I get like, that's not fair," Jana continued. "'You took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family. That's not fair.'"

While Mike, a former NFL tight end, has not publicly responded to Jana's RTT comments, he has previously spoken out about his infidelity and entered rehab in 2016 for sex addiction.