Jana Kramer Reflects on Being “Forced” to Divorce Mike Caussin One Year Ago

Nearly one year after filing from divorce from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer is reflecting on the person she is today: "I’m proud of myself for how strong I have been."

Jana Kramer is looking back at how far she's come.
 
Almost one year after filing for divorce from Mike Caussin, the One Tree Hill alum opened up about her journey to singlehood since then. In April 2021, Jana announced the couple were going their separate ways after nearly six years of marriage, stating in part that she "can't fight" for the relationship "any longer." At the time a source told E! News that "Mike broke her trust yet again."
 
"This week is one year of finding out and being forced to file for divorce," Jana captioned an April 20 Instagram photo. "I honestly can't believe it's been a year, but damn I'm proud of myself for how far I've come and how strong I have been. Wasn't easy to do but I'm leaving the past in the past and all the feelings that have held me back today."
 
As Jana put it, although she has hard days, evidently, she's "here stronger" and continues to celebrate the "joy of healing."

"I've learned a lot this year," she continued. "It's a beautiful thing when you allow yourself to move on, get up and believe that God has a bigger plan for you. The strength inside of me fires my soul each day and I cry tears of happiness to remember just how far I've come. And just how strong I am. And that I'm enough. And so are you."

Since their split, the country singer—who shares daughter Jolie, 6, and son, Jace, 3, with the former football player—has been open about her dating life and budding relationship with boyfriend Ian Schinelli.
 
As the mom of two concluded, although many things in life may change, one thing remains constant.

"What doesn't change is my willingness to learn, lean into love and not give up on my story," she wrote. "Because it's just starting."

