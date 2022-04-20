Jana Kramer Reflects on Being “Forced” to Divorce Mike Caussin One Year Ago

Watch : Sneak Peek: Jana Kramer Sends SEVERAL DMs to Khloe Kardashian

Jana Kramer is looking back at how far she's come.



Almost one year after filing for divorce from Mike Caussin, the One Tree Hill alum opened up about her journey to singlehood since then. In April 2021, Jana announced the couple were going their separate ways after nearly six years of marriage, stating in part that she "can't fight" for the relationship "any longer." At the time a source told E! News that "Mike broke her trust yet again."



"This week is one year of finding out and being forced to file for divorce," Jana captioned an April 20 Instagram photo. "I honestly can't believe it's been a year, but damn I'm proud of myself for how far I've come and how strong I have been. Wasn't easy to do but I'm leaving the past in the past and all the feelings that have held me back today."



As Jana put it, although she has hard days, evidently, she's "here stronger" and continues to celebrate the "joy of healing."