Inside the Most Haunting Cases Covered in Unsolved Mysteries Season 3

Ready to get obsessed and be endlessly frustrated? Again?!

The third season of Unsolved Mysteries has begun on Netflix, with all the mysterious lights in the sky, inexplicable sightings and suspected paranormal activity that entails.

But there are also the flesh-and-blood cold cases, suspicious deaths and disappearances that only grew more mysterious with time—and which were always deserving of a deep dive to the families and friends left behind five, 10, 20 years ago.

"We really do try and have a variety of different types of mysteries, and we like to try and have mysteries that we think are going to get solved," series co-creator Terry Dunn-Meurer told Gizmodo ahead of the Oct. 18 season premiere. "We aren't always right about that. But also, cases where it feels like the show can do something, where we can actually generate some tips; that's important because [in] some cases, law enforcement just doesn't have any leads."