Netflix Unveils Premiere Dates For Unsolved Mysteries and More Spooky Shows

Netflix announced the premiere dates for Midnight Club, Unsolved Mysteries and more shows as part of its Netflix and Chills lineup.

Netflix is serving up some frights this fall.

The streaming platform announced its roster of Netflix and Chills content Sept. 6 and revealed the premiere dates for multiple upcoming shows.

So what dates should viewers add to their calendars? Well, clear your schedule for Oct. 18 as it marks the season three premiere of Unsolved Mysteries. According to the streamer, "the iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances and bizarre paranormal activity."

Unsolved Mysteries veers into adult territory, but younger viewers can get their Netflix and Chills on come Oct. 13, when The Curse of Bridge Hollow hits the streaming platform. The comedy stars Stranger ThingsPriah Ferguson and White ChicksMarlon Wayans as a father-daughter duo, with Kelly RowlandRob Riggle and more co-starring.

Last but not least, The Haunting of Hill House director Mike Flanagan is set to debut his latest series The Midnight Club Oct. 7.

Keep reading for more must-see premiere dates...

2022 TV Premiere Dates

Sept. 9

End of the Road

Sept. 23

Lou

Sept. 30

Phantom Pups

Oct. 5

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Oct. 7

The Midnight Club

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Oct. 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2

Oct. 14

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Oct. 18, 25 and Nov. 1

Unsolved Mysteries season 3

Oct. 19

The School For Good and Evil

Oct. 25 (2 episodes per day, Oct. 25-28)

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Oct. 26

The Good Nurse

Oct. 27

Daniel Spellbound

Oct. 28

Wendell & Wild

Nov. 11

Capturing the Killer Nurse

Dec. 1

Troll

This Fall

Wednesday

