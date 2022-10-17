Russell Crowe Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Britney Theriot

Russell Crowe has found love again.
The American Gangster star, 58, made his red carpet debut on Oct. 16 with his girlfriend Britney Theriot, 31, at the premiere of his new film Poker Face in Rome, Italy.
The pair—who first sparked romance rumors in Nov. 2020 after they were spotted packing on the PDA wile playing tennis—walked hand and hand down the red carpet, stopping to pose for pics with their arms around each other.
For the event, Russell donned an all-black look, consisting of matching slacks, blazer and T-shirt. The dark outfit was a striking contrast to that of Britney's, who stood out with a blue and orange statement dress. Her look was accompanied with black pumps and beach waves.
Russell's new romance comes nearly a decade after his split from Danielle Spencer, with whom he shares sons Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16. The former couple, who wed in 2003, separated in 2012 and officially divorced six years later.
"In other news ... yesterday , April 9th , 2018 at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Aus) ... I officially became divorced," Russell tweeted at the time. "Thank you linesman. Thank you ball boys."
A month before the divorce was finalized, Russell held an "Art of Divorce" event, where he auctioned off 227 personal items from his marriage that were worth millions.
"The process of divorce and no matter how positive you are and in agreement with the fact that you are separated...there's still a lot of really deep things to unwind," Russell said in March 2018. "So through the course of that I started to just look around and go, 'How can I celebrate this? How can I put this in a different perspective and actually get some joy out of this instead of just sadness?' So this is what I came up with."