Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Spark Romance Rumors After L.A. Outings

Some fans think Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford might be happier than ever.
The "No Time to Die" singer and The Neighbourhood lead vocalist have sparked dating rumors after they were recently seen stepping out together in Los Angeles. Social media users first spotted the two dining together at the vegan restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen, on Oct. 13, according to photos obtained by TMZ.
Two days later, a TikTok user shared a clip of Billie, 20, and Jesse, 31, walking together (and briefly holding hands) while at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. The two—who haven't publicly addressed the dating rumors—have reportedly been friends for years.
The "Happier Than Ever" artist was last linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce after the two were spotted together on a weekend getaway in April 2021. Prior to that rumored romance, Billie quietly dated rapper Brandon Quention Adams for nearly a year before splitting in 2019.
The singer opened up about the breakup in her 2021 Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, saying, "I just wasn't happy. And I didn't want the same things he wanted, and I don't think that's fair, for him."
But aside from her sharing rare insight on her breakup from Brandon, Billie has noted her preference in keeping the aspects of her romantic life lowkey.
"I've had relationships and kept them private," she said during a September 2020 interview with Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp. "And even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret."
As for Jesse, the vocalist dated model Devon Lee Carlson for six years until their split last year.