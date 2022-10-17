Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Spark Romance Rumors After L.A. Outings

The singer opened up about the breakup in her 2021 Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, saying, "I just wasn't happy. And I didn't want the same things he wanted, and I don't think that's fair, for him."

But aside from her sharing rare insight on her breakup from Brandon, Billie has noted her preference in keeping the aspects of her romantic life lowkey.