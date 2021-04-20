Billie Eilish Spotted Getting Cozy With Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce During Weekend Getaway

It's never too early for summer romance rumors to blossom.
This past weekend, Billie Eilish was able to get away from Hollywood and enjoy a low-key staycation up north in Santa Barbara, Calif. But as it turns out, the Grammy winner wasn't alone on her recent getaway.
Billie was spotted getting coffee with her beloved pit bull as well as an actor named Matthew Tyler Vorce.
The singer sported a Snoop Dogg hoodie and bike shorts as she waited for her beverage. As for Matthew, he wore an oversized sweatshirt, cropped denim jeans and a New Orleans Saints facial covering.
During the casual errands, photographers spotted Billie resting her head on the actor as he wrapped his arm around her. As you likely could have guessed, pop culture fans started speculating if a new romance could be on the horizon. Others, however, assumed it was just two friends spending quality time together.
While both parties aren't publicly commenting on their relationship status, Billie recently offered a rare glimpse into her dating life.
In the February 2021 documentary titled Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, viewers were introduced to her then-boyfriend named Brandon Quention Adams, who is also referred to as Q.
According to the 19-year-old "bad guy" singer, things fizzled out with Q after they didn't see eye-to-eye on certain issues.
"I just wasn't happy, and I didn't want the same things he wanted, and I don't think that's fair for him," she explained in the documentary. "I don't think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn't care less about. I don't think that's fair to you. I didn't think that was fair to him. And there was just a lack of effort, I think. I literally was just like, ‘Dude, you don't even have enough love to love yourself. You can't love me, dude. And you don't. You think you do.'"
For those curious to learn more about Matthew, you're in luck!
The 29-year-old Los Angeles resident describes himself as an "actor, writer, degenerate" on his private Instagram profile. He's also obtained roles in various projects like Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?, Little Monsters and Dark Hours: Typee.
So, is there anything to see here? Stay tuned!