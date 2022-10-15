Exclusive

Lisa Rinna Reveals the Truth About Her Kendall Jenner Friendship After Kathy Hilton Tequila Drama

Lisa Rinna revealed the true nature of her friendship with Kendall Jenner (and her tequila), which became a point of contention this season, in an exclusive interview with E! News at BravoCon 2022.

Let's talk about the tequila.
 
During this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the friendship between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton hit a major snag by the end of their trip to Aspen.
 
But prior to Lisa accusing Kathy of having a "meltdown" after the two left a nightclub during the vacation, things already became tense when Lisa gave a shoutout to her "friend" Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila (instead of Kathy's Casa Del Sol). Now, Lisa is opening up about just how close she and Kendall truly are after that scene.
 
"I know the family, I'm not a close friend to Kendall," she exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 14. Referring to Kendall's mom, she added, "I know Kris Jenner very well and the family. I don't know Kendall much at all—but in the moment, I said my friend in the moment because we're friends of the family."

Lisa's comments come amid the ongoing feud between the two RHOBH stars—which took center stage during the explosive season 12 reunion trailer. (In case you missed it, Kathy called Lisa "the biggest bully in Hollywood," as seen in the clip).

But as Kathy noted, she isn't too worried about running into her onscreen rival during BravoCon, since she exclusively shared with E! News how she really felt about crossing paths with Lisa on Oct. 13—simply chalking it up to: "I'd say hello."
 
But there's more where that came from: For everything you need to know about BravoCon, click here.
 
