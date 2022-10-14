Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Form a United Family Front in New TikTok

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin joined daughters Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone in a TikTok as they stylishly posed for the camera.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Oct 14, 2022 8:58 PMTags
CouplesSylvester StalloneCelebritiesTikTok

There are no rocky relationships in this family.

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin joined daughters Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone in a TikTok as they showed off their fashionable outfits. Strutting along to an audio snippet of Perus Dokackris' "WestSidee (coming soon)," the family each took turns posing for the camera.

The Rocky actor wore a white shirt and slacks, paired with a brown suede jacket and dark brown dress shoes. Sistine, 24, rocked a gold satin dress with a distressed leather jacket that reflected brown and light brown colors.

Jennifer stunned in a one-shoulder chocolate brown gown and a golden necklace, while Sophia, 26, sported a white floor-length dress and kept her hair in long waves.

Sistine captioned the Oct. 13 TikTok, "Family outing."

The family stepped out at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Oct. 13. At the show, Sistine especially loved one tan suit, writing on her Instagram Story, "bury me in this." The only person missing from the family affair was the couple's third child, Scarlet, 20.

photos
Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: Star Sightings

Their public appearance comes after Sylvester and Jennifer seemed to reconcile in September after the former model filed for divorce in August.

According to an Aug. 24 statement from his rep to E! News, the actor said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

TikTok

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

2

Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See the Precious Pic

About a month later, the couple—who wed in May 1997—seemed to confirm they called off the separation.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Rambo star shared a photo on Sept. 19 of the two holding hands with their backs facing the camera. He captioned the photo, "Wonderful…."

It appears they won't be throwing in the towel after all.

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

2

Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See the Precious Pic

4

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post

5

Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

Latest News

Lizzo Responds to Critics Who "Only Talk About" Her Body

Zoë Kravitz Reflects on "Ups and Downs" With Social Media

Shaun White Hilariously Trolls Girlfriend Nina Dobrev

Exclusive

RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022

Tyler Skaggs’ Widow Breaks Down in Tears When Honoring MLB Pitcher

Anne Hathaway Has Another Devil Wears Prada Fashion Moment

Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Show United Family in TikTok