Sylvester Stallone Seemingly Reconciles With Wife Jennifer Flavin After Divorce Drama

Things might not be so rocky after all.
A month after E! News confirmed Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin had filed for divorce, the actor shared a photo of the two holding hands in a new Instagram picture. He captioned the Sept. 19 snap, "Wonderful…."
In the snap, the pair is seen with their backs facing the camera while walking away. Additionally, Sylvester shared a family photo of himself, his wife and their three daughters: Sophia Stallone, 25, Sistine Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.
The new photo has led to fans to speculate about a reunion between the pair, who have been married for 25 years. One fan wrote, "That's terrific. Hopefully this means you two are working things out." Another comment simply asked, "back together?"
E! News has reached out to reps for Sylvester and has yet to hear back.
Rumors of a split surfaced on Aug. 14, when tattoo artist Zach Perez shared photos of himself covering up the actor's bicep ink of the model's face and replacing it with a sketch of Butkus, the dog from Rocky.
At the time of the new permanent ink debut, Sylvester's publicist denied any marital issues between the couple. He told the Daily Mail on Aug. 22 that Sylvester "intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable."
The rep added, "Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."
Two days later, news broke that Jennifer had filed for divorce, as E! News obtained the legal records.
In a statement to E! News on Aug. 24, the Creed actor addressed the divorce filing by saying, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."