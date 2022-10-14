Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Harry Potter family has lost another beloved member.

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, passed away on Oct. 14, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed. He was 72. "For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client," Wright said in part. "As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

"Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records' Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV's series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon," Wright added. "He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years."

Months prior to his death, Coltrane reflected on his Harry Potter journey for the film's 20th anniversary. "The legacy of the movies is, I suspect, that my children's generation will show them to their children," he said. "So you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easy. I'll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will, yes."