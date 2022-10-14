SuperDuperKyle Has a Marvelous Friendship With This Superhero Actor

Watch : How Tom Holland & SuperDuperKyle Became BROS

SuperDuperKyle (a.k.a. Kyle Thomas Henry) may not be an actual superhero, but he is friends with one.

Over the last few years, the "iSpy" rapper, has dipped his toes in the world of acting, most recently appearing in the Russo Brothers' 2021 film Cherry alongside Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

"That's my dog, man," Kyle exclusively told host Austin J. Mills on E! News' digital series DRIVE!. "Me and Tom, bro, that's my guy." In the film—which also stars Ciara Bravo and Michael Gandolfini—Kyle plays Roy, one of Cherry's (Holland) friends.

And while the 29-year-old always knew he wanted to go into music from a young age, he never thought he would venture into acting—with one of the world's most famous superheroes, no less.

"I never imagined that," he shared. "But bro, the world works in very mysterious ways."

Not only is Kyle a big superhero fan, but he strives to be one in real life, using music as his superpower. While driving around in his Porsche 911, he told Austin that his fans' reactions to his songs are what drives him to succeed.