SuperDuperKyle Would Be Happy to Collab With This Artist One Day

Watch : Why KYLE Wants to Collab With Pharrell - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

SuperDuperKyle (a.k.a. Kyle Thomas Harvey) may be a rapper, but he'd love to explore different musical genres with one artist in particular.

"I would love to collab with Pharrell [Williams] really, really bad," Kyle exclusively told host Austin J. Mills on the Oct. 10 episode of E! News' digital series DRIVE!.

"Pharrell is just like the master of knowing all," he continued. "And I feel like Pharrell can make pop songs, he can make real hip-hop songs, he can make dance songs, he can make all of them. So, I would love to see what I would make if I was working with him. That'd be so sick. I'd be officially cool forever."

But when asked during a rapid-fire question round who his favorite artist is, the 29-year-old surprisingly didn't choose the "Happy" singer. Instead, he responded, "Kid Cudi." He recently snapped a pic with the fellow rapper at New York Fashion Week last month and shared the moment with fans on Instagram.