Sydney Sweeney Clarifies Her Comments About Not Being Able to Take a 6-Month Break From Work

Watch : Sydney Sweeney's EMOTIONAL Reaction to 2022 Emmy Nominations

Sydney Sweeney is setting the record straight.

The actress, 25, recently clarified the viral comment that she made during a July interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which she talked about not being able to take a six-month break from work.

"I was asked if I wanted to have a family and I said yes," she told ELLE for its 2022 Women in Hollywood November issue. "And then I was asked why I didn't have one yet, and I was like, I don't have time to take even, like, a six-month break. Like, I don't have time to be able to start this family. I'm working so much and I'm focusing on that right now."

So when she saw the public's reaction to her remarks, she was surprised. "And so it was kind of skewed with the public and taken out of context, which was insane to watch and kind of disappointing, too, because I think that being a mother, and a working mother, is really important," she continued. "I really want to achieve that one day. So I was disappointed that people took my words and changed them [to serve] their own agenda."