David Henrie Teases “Something Special” for Wizards of Waverly Place Fans for 15th Anniversary

Everything is not what it seems.

David Henrie, who played older brother Justin Russo in the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, is waving his wand and conjuring up an extra-special surprise for fans in honor of the series' 15th anniversary.

On Oct. 12, the actor reposted a throwback snap from the Disney+ Instagram account onto his story, adding, "15 years!!! Miss every second of it. Might have something special for all you fans who made this possible...coming soon!"

But that's not the only time Henrie teased something magical in the works. Fans captured a comment he left on the original post, writing, "Might have something special planned soon...." though he ultimately deleted it and added, "15 YEARS!!!! Wow!!!"

Clearly, Henrie isn't the only cast member in on this surprise. His on-screen parents also commented on the pictures, with Maria Canals-Barrera, who played mom Theresa, writing, "Wow. Let's bring it back!" Meanwhile, David DeLuise, who starred as lovable dad Jerry, posted, "15 years is a long time. Doesn't everybody think it's time for a #reunion? !!"