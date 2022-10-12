Julia Roberts Gives Her Steamy Advice for a Successful Marriage

Watch : Julia Robert's Daughter Hazel Makes Red Carpet Debut

Julia Roberts has the ticket to paradise with this piece of marriage advice.

"I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," Julia told E! News' Francesca Amiker during an exclusive interview with George Clooney before the release of their new movie Ticket to Paradise. "It's making out. Lots of making out."

Her co-star couldn't agree more.

"I make out with Danny, too," George chimed in, referring to Julia's husband of 20 years Danny Moder, to which the Eat Pray Love actress replied, "It keeps you guys together."

All jokes aside, the ER alum gave credit where credit is due, telling Julia, "Well, that's a good one. I will say that."

And although Julia and George play exes in their upcoming film, the real life friends may know a thing or two about making a relationship last. The Pretty Woman star has been married for nearly two decades and is mom to son Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Phinneas and Hazel. Meanwhile, George has been married to his wife Amal Clooney for eight years and they share 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.