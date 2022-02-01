Julia Roberts Makes Rare Comment About Center of Her World, Husband Danny Moder

Watch : Julia Roberts' Twins Phinnaeus & Hazel Turn 17!

He's still the one.

Julia Roberts took to Instagram to wish her husband of nearly 20 years, Danny Moder, a happy birthday on Monday, Jan. 31. The Oscar winner posted a rare pic of the 53-year-old cinematographer with a surfboard and gushed how much he meant to her.

"Happy Everything," she wrote, followed by emojis of a birthday cake, present and lighting bolt. "you make my world go round #131."

The notoriously private couple, who tied the knot in July 2002, share three kids: 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel and 14-year-old Henry, 14. In November, Danny posted a rare photo of their eldest kids that sent fans into a tizzy.

The Homecoming star, 54, previously opened up to the Wall Street Journal about putting her Hollywood career on the back burner to focus on her family.

"By the time we had kids, I had accomplished things and felt secure about that part of my life," she shared in 2014. "I was so joyful moving into the family phase of my life in a sincere way."