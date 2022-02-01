Julia Roberts Makes Rare Comment About Center of Her World, Husband Danny Moder

He's still the one.
Julia Roberts took to Instagram to wish her husband of nearly 20 years, Danny Moder, a happy birthday on Monday, Jan. 31. The Oscar winner posted a rare pic of the 53-year-old cinematographer with a surfboard and gushed how much he meant to her.
"Happy Everything," she wrote, followed by emojis of a birthday cake, present and lighting bolt. "you make my world go round #131."
The notoriously private couple, who tied the knot in July 2002, share three kids: 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel and 14-year-old Henry, 14. In November, Danny posted a rare photo of their eldest kids that sent fans into a tizzy.
The Homecoming star, 54, previously opened up to the Wall Street Journal about putting her Hollywood career on the back burner to focus on her family.
"By the time we had kids, I had accomplished things and felt secure about that part of my life," she shared in 2014. "I was so joyful moving into the family phase of my life in a sincere way."
Late director Mike Nichols, who worked with Julia in 2004's Closer and 2007's Charlie Wilson's War, praised the actress for prioritizing her loved ones over her work.
"That's what Julia has been best at, maintaining their real life," he told the outlet. "It's the little things that tell the tale. When you visit them, there is nobody working at their house, sweeping their hall. There are toys all over, and it's just Julia and Danny and the kids. She always slips away from the center."
But while Julia is comfortable in mom-mode, Danny is still the light of her life. In a candid interview with Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast back in 2018, the Pretty Woman star said that her life changed instantly when she met her husband.
"I think that first kind of real 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny," she told Gwyneth. "That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way."
Calling Danny her "favorite human," Julia explained why the Emmy-nominee that changed her life after they met on the set of her 2000 film The Mexican.
"I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view than anybody," she said. "Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company."
After nearly two decades of marriage, Julia admitted their relationship "just gets deeper" as the years go by.
"It just gets more complex," she said, before recalling their early days. "You're young and you fall in love and go, 'Yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids.'"
Julia, who is set to appear in the upcoming rom-com, Ticket to Paradise, alongside George Clooney, then jokingly credited herself for finding her happiness.
She added, "He's the best decision I've ever made."